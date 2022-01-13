More COVID-19 cases in Parkes and Forbes, but district RAT reports not known

Parkes has recorded another 24 COVID-19 cases; Forbes another 15 and Cabonne 11 in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday. That's on top of a jump of 33 in Parkes a day earlier with now more than 150 cases in Parkes, more than each 120 in Forbes and Cabonne. More than 90,000 positive rapid antigen tests (RAT) were registered on Wednesday after NSW opened registration but district by district break down is not available. NSW Health has also flagged that some people who reported positive RAT results may also have had a positive PCR test. In the Western NSW Local Health District there were 552 new cases reported for the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday, and there are now 23 people in hospital. Nobody was in ICU with COVID-19 at the time of reporting. State-wide, 22 people died with COVID-19 in the 24 hours; 21 had died in the 24 hours one day earlier. There are now 2383 people in hospital in NSW with COVID and 182 in ICU. NSW vaccination rates stand at 93.7 per cent double dosed in those aged 16 and over and 78.2 per cent aged 12 to 15. More than 21 per cent of people have had their third, booster, dose. Four per cent of children aged five to 11 have already had one dose after becoming eligible on Monday. You can find local vaccination providers and appointments online.

