Housing availability is a hot topic and Forbes Shire Council is calling for residents to give their input on a housing strategy. A survey is now available on the Forbes your say website, with residents urged to take five minutes to be part of it. Mat Teale, acting director of planning and growth, said in a video shared to the Forbes Facebook page that the strategy would ensure appropriate planning for housing growth. "These are things including affordability of housing, access to rental properties and the provision of social housing: these have all come through in the past as being very strong, important themes for us to consider," he said. "We want to get it right. "Forbes is expecting some really significant growth in the next 10 years so again this is a really important reason why we need to plan well now to accommodate that rapid expansion over the next 10 years." The yoursay website says the survey seeks to find out what types of housing are in demand, such as smaller units or flats, and that information gathered will help council work with businesses and support services such as childcare to meet the community's needs. Go to council's yoursay website to be part of it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/f80ab6da-3e51-4130-835d-c3f608b4ddf2.jpg/r1_154_1574_1043_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Have your say: Forbes Shire Council calls for input on housing strategy