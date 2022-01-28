Local shoppers have shared in $20,000 in Why Leave Town dollars after purchasing at participating Forbes businesses in the lead up to Christmas. Forbes Business Chamber says the 2021 Find it in AMAZING Forbes promotion was once again very successful. The main $5000 prize draw from the concrete mixer on Christmas Eve was won by Molly Hanns, Tori Bull and Leanne Paringa won $2500 each, and Lynette Doyle $1500. There were numerous $500 draws in the weeks leading up to Christmas as well as down town on December 24. Winners included: Jayden Scott, Joyce McKenzie, Renee Percival, Teigan Miles, Brodie Hughes, Jane Mattiski, Sue Uphill, Karen Banks, Patrick Tulaga, Taylor Lennon, Annette Jones, Bev Green, Phyllis Miller, Angela Paddison, Gaye Bailey, Heidi Andrews.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/8f73cc6c-f69b-460a-8cac-3579b0e1d134.jpg/r1_102_1999_1231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Winners are grinners as Forbes businesses give away $20,000 in Christmas prizes