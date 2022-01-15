Flood road repairs 'will take months' warns council as family shares story of pothole damage

Repairs to local roads damaged in flooding rains and severe storms will take many months according to Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM. "With the wet weather continuing to cause havoc, our staff are not getting much opportunity to undertake repairs where we need the surface to dry out," Cr Miller said. "We recognise that this is quite frustrating for motorists, but rest assured staff are doing their best. "This is a problem being experienced state wide so we are certainly not alone with wet and damaged roads." One family has shared photographs with the Advocate of a cracked wheel rim and bent steering rod arm their ute sustained when they hit a washout between Bedgerabong and Yarrabandai on December 30. Hannah Deeves said there was a "reduce speed" sign ahead of the damaged stretch of road and they did slow down, but were shocked by the sharpness of the hole. Miles from town in the period between Christmas and New Year, Hannah's husband realised the knock had impacted his steering and she phoned around to find someone who could do a wheel alignment. Once they got to Parkes they were advised the damage was more serious than they'd thought, and they were told they'd need a new steering rod arm. They sourced a replacement but once they were on the road again, nursing the vehicle home to make the repairs, a wheel rim let go. Hannah - in a message to the council - said she could appreciate there was a lot of work to do after the floods but the damage caused to their ute could have had devastating consequences. "This road almost cost me my husband and children," she wrote. "His rim on his ute cracked and let go. "His tyre rod arms, part of the steering of his ute, bent causing the vehicle to dart across the road after the spare tyre had been fitted." Forbes Shire Council says it continues to seek additional funding for the repair of roads post-flood, with a program of works planned well into 2022. Generally, the council would also like to remind drivers that now more than ever it is critical that they drive to the conditions wherever they are travelling across NSW. "Where signs indicate you should drive slowly, please do so," Mayor Miller said. "Where there is a speed limit, please obey that. "You are not only risking your vehicle and yourself by not adhering to these warnings, but potentially adding to repair time and cost for the road to be brought back into full operation - and none of us want this to happen. "Your car insurance may also be negated if you drive onto closed roads so please keep this in mind."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/fb38ed8f-4e57-4b4f-be52-ab1d14b3d4ba.jpg/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Flood road repairs 'will take months' warns council as family shares story of pothole damage