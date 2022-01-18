Family fun day comes to Forbes

multimedia, photos-and-video,

Local families were treated to a fun afternoon out on Saturday with the arrival of a Family Fun Day. The Family Fun Day set up at the Forbes Showgrounds on Saturday from 3pm to 8pm. The event featured several fun rides, live music, carnival food and some stalls. With the school holidays still going, there are still plenty of fun activities and events coming up around town. For those wanting to pick up some new AFL skills, an AFL Workshop will be taking place at Halpin's Flat this Thursday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. A skateboarding workshop will be taking place at the Forbes Skate Park on Saturday, January 22 for those wanting to learn more tricks. The workshop will run from 10am to 1pm. You can test out your skills at an obstacle course when Obstacool comes to town on Saturday January 29. Following that on Sunday, January 30, the Forbes Olympic will be hosting an Inflatable Fun Day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/6bba8a2f-d0a2-430b-822f-855c28c38a9e.JPG/r1_353_3454_2304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg