Golfers enjoy the sun as Righties take on Lefties in annual challenge

By Short Putt On Saturday the early golfers were hit by a sudden thunderstorm but the later field enjoyed the ample sunshine. Some of those who did get wet still managed a good score, but unfortunately not enough to win. The Saturday Mens event was an Individual Stableford, sponsored by Steve Grallelis, with scores counting towards the Annual 'Righties vs Lefties' Trophy. The field of 69 players were keen to enjoy the day, and did so although the number of 'hot' scores was less than would have been expected. The Division 1 scores saw only eight players on par or better. The best of these was Jack Dobell who scored 39 points, despite being caught in the rain and having one 'wipe'. Runner-up was Caleb Hanrahan on 38 points, who got the nod on count back from Andrew Brownlow (Peak Hill) and Stephen Uphill. Caleb was a model of consistency with 19 pts on each half, while both Andrew and Stephen started well but faltered on the back-9. Interestingly, neither of these three had a 'wipe'. The Division 2 was won by Andrew House, with 41 points. This was the best of the day by a long shot. As expected with a new player, consistency is often difficult to maintain. Andy did manage a few 1-pointers, but balanced those with quite a few 3-pointers. Runner-up was Max Haley with 38 points, who thanked his putter for saving the day on many an occasion. He too had some 1-pointers but had fewer 3-pointers to help him along. The ball sweep went to 33 points on count back, going to: 38 - A Brownlow, S Uphill; 37 - J Shaw, W Harriott; 36 - B Ashton, J House, T Toohey, P Duke; 35 - Alf Davies, S Grallelis; 34 - J Zannes, G Newport, P Maher; 33 - W O'Neill, A Alley, L Little, A Dukes and B Robinson. There visitors included: Andrew Brownlow (Peak Hill), Wayne Harriott (Headland GC), Rob Cross (Wyong), and Stuart Hayes (Murrumbidgee). The NTP's went to - 9th: Michael Spice; 18th: Bruce Carpenter, neither of whom converted. There were eight 2's, with the Div-1 getting the lion's share. Of interest was that both of the 2's scored by Div-2 players on the 9th hole were played by the Brothers Haley. There are some stories in the NTP's also. The marker on the 9th was first placed by Jacob Bernardi in the third group of the day. It took until the last group of the day to move it. Whereas on the 18th there was great competition, with the marker being moved four times. Jeff House felt confident with his marker, but was beaten by Bruce Carpenter in the very next group, who then held it to the end. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Jacob Bernardi who managed to get within 2.0 metres of the hole. But he missed his birdie attempt. This was some consolation as barely an hour later he was drenched. There were a range of good shots displayed by the players. Alf Davies has established himself as a fine player of the 'driver off the deck'. He did this on the 11th where his tee shot was not up to his usual standard and finished tight to the trees on the left. He used his driver to keep the ball below the branches, shape it around the corner (he is a leftie), and watched as it ran onto the green. He managed the putt for a birdie. Barry Shine was playing alongside Rob Cross (Wyong) and showing him the highlights of the course. They took shade among the trees between the 10th and 15th fairways, as they waited for others in the group to play. However, they felt under threat as a tee shot off the 15th tee clattered in the trees around them and finished 'just in front'. They soon returned to their fairway. The strength of the myth to 'Not par the 1st hole' is building a number of exceptions to the rule. The group of Laurie O'Connor, Alf Davies, Dave Mylecharane and Stephen Uphill all scored pars on the 1st hole, which is surely some type of statement. Three of them continued on to score well for the day, near or better than their handicap, with Stephen paring the front-9. Unfortunately, Laurie was the one player who upheld the myth, scoring under 30 points. What other exceptions will we see? And there are the unfortunate shots. Paul Kay did not start well, with his tee shot off the first finishing behind the Oleander bush. He had enough space to swing, with the intention of fashioning a low shot past the bush, a controlled fade before the gums on the left hand side, and a gentle run onto the green. However, Murphy's Law intervened and his shot went dead straight into the pines near the 18th, from which he managed a '5'. Here is the news: Head Pro Adam is organising another series of Junior Coaching classes, to commence on Thu 3 Feb. There will be seven sessions in all, aimed at introducing golf to the youngsters and developing the skills in the very keen ones. Give him a call at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) if you have a child interested in these sessions. Adam has also scheduled a Callaway Fitting day, set for Thu 24 Feb. Time slots are available from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. Give him a call if you want to try any of the new equipment out, or are just interested in how your game shapes up. The second week of the 2021-22 'Summer Sixes' competition played after the break had some close pair ups. The drier course conditions helped ensure that many players shot on or below their handicap. Only one team scored below 100, but it was close for many others. The round robin action continues until early March, when the finals will run, culminating in the Grand Final on Apr 3. The Australian PGA was held last weekend at the Royal Queensland course in Brisbane, set at a Par of 71 for the Championship. This course was been revamped by Mike Clayton in 2007, due to the highway realignment. The eventual winner was Jed Morgan who finished at 22-under. Our very own James Grierson started well with a 66 on the first day, being 5-under and tied 1th. Unfortunately the nuances on the greens and some awkward approaches from the fairway saw James drop shots in his next rounds to finish at tied for 52nd place. Better luck next time. Here is a 'Heads Up'. On Sunday 3 April, there will be a Golf NSW 'Juniors on the Move' 9-hole Tournament at the Forbes GC. This development program encourages junior golfers from across NSW to travel to different courses. The course will be closed in the morning, with half the course available in the afternoon to allow for the Summer Sixes Grand Final. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 22 Jan, the Mens comp is an Individual Stroke, sponsored by Rob Allen Livestock Transport. Sun 23 Jan has a Stableford Medley. On Australia Day, 26 Jan, there is a Stableford Medley scheduled. From Barry The following Saturday we have a 4BBB Par sponsored by Cahill Footwear, with a Stableford Medley on the Sunday. Again a slightly smaller than usual field for the 'twin towns' veterans golf competition over 18 holes in Parkes last Thursday with 30 starters. 18 from the host club while 12 arrived from Forbes. Two of the inform players in the vets ranks came out on top with Parkes president Peter Bristoll winning with 42 points from the ever consistent Forbes member, Ken Sanderson on 40 points. Denny O'Leary from Parkes received a 'burner' for the encouragement award while nearest the pins also went to host players. On the 4th Ian Phipps, on the 11th John Fowler. Parkes dominated winning the 'twin towns' cup with 216 points to Forbes' 204. Ball sweep to 33 points. 37 points Phil Stanton (P), 36 Steve Edwards (F), Ian Phipps (P), John Fowler (P), 35 John Dwyer (P), 33 Barry Shine (F), Robert Lea (P), Nym Dziuba (P). Vets play 18 holes in Forbes today. Noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start. Best of all after play will be the taste from secretary's Beryl Roberts 'kitchen' where last time served was the best in the hot dog range of eats. Mother Nature spread her wet wings last Tuesday forcing regular social 12 hole players in doors with only organiser Geoff Drane making the effort to attend in case play took place. Tuesday's social competition open to all golfers, arrive from 9am to join a group with tee-off any time after. For further details on all golf contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/3ade8b0b-3be2-4991-8e8a-0eda5803eb5b.jpg/r0_131_2000_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Golfers enjoy the sun as Righties take on Lefties in annual challenge