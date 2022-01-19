Forbes police are appealing for witnesses or people with information on attempts to break in to houses in Blue Gum Street Forbes. Unknown persons have made attempts to break into houses in the area between 5.15am and 7.30am on Thursday January 13, a police spokesperson said. The unknown offender has successfully entered a vehicle where property was stolen. Police have CCTV of the incidents which is being examined, but are appealing for other witnesses to the incidents. Driving complaint: Police received a report of a red Holden Commodore utility doing a burnout in Forster Street and driving erratically about 7.30on on Friday, January 14. They are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact Forbes Police or Crime Stoppers with information. Stolen vehicle: A silver Holden Berlina was located in Abattoir Road on Saturday, and has since been reported stolen to police. Again anyone with information is urged to contact the Forbes station on 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Call for witnesses: Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Jenny Murphy Park, which is near Cedar Crescent. About 10.50pm on Saturday January 15, police received reports of persons arguing in the park, some of which were armed with bats. Any information to Forbes Police or Crime Stoppers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/baf284e9-9057-467e-a50e-3efc39b7deff.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police beat: call for witnesses to park argument, break-in attempts