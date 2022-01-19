Due to recent heavy rains and flooding, Western NSW Local Health District) is urging people to take extra precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites, and acquiring mosquito-borne disease. Jenni Floyd, Acting Director of Public Health, said it was important for people to vigilant about protecting themselves, particularly after recent rain and floods have led to an increase in mosquito numbers. "People should do what they can do to avoid mosquito bites as, along with the Ross River Virus, mosquitoes can also spread disease such as Barmah Forest Fever and Murray Valley Encephalitis," Ms Floyd said. "These infections can cause a range of unpleasant symptoms like tiredness, rash, fever, and sore or swollen joints. The symptoms usually only last a few days but some people may experience them for weeks or even months. "There are no specific treatments for these viruses and the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. "As a way to help avoid being bitten, it's important to take steps to eliminate the risk of mosquitoes breeding around your home. "We are working with a number of agencies to support communities at risk but we encourage residents and visitors to take preventative actions by: For further information on mosquito-borne disease and ways to protect yourself go to:https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/pests/vector/Pages/resources.aspx Fact sheets on specific mosquito-borne diseases, including Ross River virus and Barmah Forest virus, are available at: http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/pests/vector/Pages/factsheets.aspx

Mozzies can be more than a nuisance: Health urges precautions against disease