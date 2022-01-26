multimedia, photos-and-video,

With the end of school holidays fast approaching, kids have been making the most of their holidays with fun activities. Among the activities the Advocate stopped in to check out was the Big Summer holiday program hosted by the Scripture Union and Forbes Association for Christian Education and s skateboarding workshop hosted by Anytime Fitness' Dylan Johnson. The week-long Big Summer holiday program had 74 kids taking part at various times throughout the week. The program finished their week of fun activities with a water play day. The skateboarding workshop saw lots of kids head down to the skate park on Saturday, January 22 to practice and learn new skills. The fun holiday activities aren't over yet though, with an indoor movie night featuring Space Jam, New Legacy at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre on Friday, January 28. On Saturday January 29, the Forbes Olympic Pool will be hosting a pool inflatable fun day and Obstacool will be down at Lions Park. On Sunday, January 30 there will be a ninja workshop at the Ninja Park hosted by Anytime Fitness.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/33a578e4-1a71-4ca3-9a06-71300b67409f.JPG/r484_379_3456_2058_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes' school holiday fun