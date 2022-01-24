Close scores but Spice best in men's golf competition

By Short Putt On Saturday the early golfers enjoyed cooler conditions under ample sunshine, while the later golfers had much warmer conditions to contend with. This all contributed to close scores with only a whisker between the winners and the chasers. The Saturday Men's event was an Individual Stroke, sponsored by Rob Allen Livestock Transport. The field of 64 players spaced themselves across the day, looking to get the best of the conditions and thus assist their golf. For some it was a plan that worked. The Division 1 scores were tight at the top, with individual numerical spacing to the very bottom, shared by a local and a visitor. The best of the day was Mike Spice with a 67 nett. He bucked the trend by scoring better on the back-9 than he did on the front-9 with 39-35 contributing to his nett 67. Runner-up was Niel Duncan on 68 nett. His desire to finish quickly and then attend to family duties ensured he focused all the way around. He just missed a par on the last, which would have given him a par on each of the par-3's. The Division 2 also saw some good scoring. Clayton Alley was relaxed all the way to score his 68 nett, relishing a bit of relaxation in his handicap. Runner-up was Tom Toohey with 69 nett, achieved mainly by reducing the number of wild shots that had crept into his game lately. This enabled him to shoot 44-44, although he lamented a double-bogey on the last. The ball sweep went to 74 nett on count back, going to: 70 - W O'Neill, C Dwyer, N Ryan; 71 - J House, R Baker; 72 - L Little, J Zannes, H Nash, S Kirkman; 72 - C Hanrahan; 73 - M Roylance, B Clarke, B Shine, F Hanns; 74 - W Judge, F Melisi and D Sly. There visitors included: Rob Cross (Wyong), and Jarrod Hall (Trundle). The NTP's went to - 9th: Neil McMillan; 18th: Wayne O'Neill, of whom only Neil converted. The lion's share of the 2's went to the Div-1 players, snaring five of the eight scored, while the 9th was peppered with the pin easily accessible. Nick Greenhalgh finished an otherwise hapless day with a '2' on the 18th. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Frank Donohoe who did not realise he had hit his so close until he got up to the green and measured 1.7 metres to the hole. He capped that by grabbing his '2'. Mike Spice felt he was in for a good score after turning at only 3-over. A roller-coaster ride mixing birdies, pars and bogeys left him wondering. But the he scored an eagle on the 15th, which seemed to settle him down and he came home strong. The golfer's pleasant experience on the course is helped by a seeming lack of fear about the 7th and very few 'blow out' holes. One player did managed a '10' on the 7th, with two managing a '9' each but other than those there has been very little drama. That nirvana-like calmness follows an unusual proliferation of high scores on the benign 6th hole. Is this the new sleeping giant? However, Jacob Bernardi may not think so. Among his many pars and birdies on the front-9 he managed to score a '9' on the 8th, which has become his sleeping giant. For one of the shorter holes on the course it was a long journey for him. Some shots have a very fine margin between skill and luck. Bruce Squires laid up before the water on the 15th. His shot over the water was hit very flat, but managed to skip on the water once, lift onto the fairway and run almost to the green. Sometimes it is a combination factors that allow a golfer to enjoy the day. For Harry Callaghan it was just to finish. He enjoyed the front-9 scoring a tidy 40 scratch, but did not enjoy the back-9 where a lack of concentration led to his 45. Jordan Brett however was happy enough just to be out there and not having any dramas. Some wildlife has also been enjoying the golf course. A medium sized brown snake was encountered sunning itself on the 4th bridge. The footfall of the approaching golfers awakened him and he quietly slipped away. What also quietly slipped away was a Keno victory. In their group match, Frank Hanns and Barry Parker were 4-up at the turn, despite Barry's double-figures on the 7th. But on the back-9 Brian Clarke seemed to awaken his muscles and he and Les Little mercilessly wore their opponents down, grabbing the win on the 18th. Here is the news: The CWDGA Mens Pennants commences on Sun 6 Feb, with Forbes hosting the opening round. A number of tees will be used for the start so the course will be closed for the morning. The number of clubs participating this year is less than previous years resulting in there only being four rounds of round-robin contest with the Semi-Finals and Finals to be held in the first weekends of March. Those players wishing to participate must put their names on the list in the Pro Shop or contact Mens Captain Steve Betland. Once again we have good numbers for Divisions 1 to 3 but we are struggling for numbers in Division 4, due mainly to potential players have a GA Handicap below the cut-off. Head Pro Adam reminds parents and juniors of the Junior Coaching classes, to commence on Thursday, February 3. There will be seven sessions in all, aimed at introducing golf to the youngsters and developing their skills. Give him a call at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) if you have a child interested in these sessions. Another reminder for the Callaway Fitting day, scheduled for Thursday February 24. Time slots are available from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. Give Adam a call if you want to try any of the new equipment out. The 2021-22 'Summer Sixes' competition continues to deliver some close matches, with scores in the low 100's. This week, only one team scored below 100 again, matched by many close scores as players returned from their holidays to bolster their teams. All teams are concentrating on qualifying for the Finals series in early March, culminating in the Grand Final on Apr 3. Do not forget that on Sunday 3 April there will be a Golf NSW 'Juniors on the Move' 9-hole Tournament at the Forbes GC. The course will be closed in the morning, with half the course available in the afternoon to allow for the playing of the Summer Sixes Grand Final. The Programme 2022-23 Booklets will be available in mid-February, but a copy of the Mens February Comp schedule will be available in the Pro Shop. During January and February, Ladies will be allowed to participate in the Individual Stableford and the 4-ball comps, but not in the Medal or Stroke comps. This should help to keep their competitive skills alight. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 29 Jan, we have a 4BBB Par sponsored by Cahill Footwear, with a Stableford Medley on the Sunday. And a 'heads-up' for the 3-Person Ambrose. This has been re-scheduled a number of times but will be held on Sunday March 20th. The mozzies at the golfie couldn't beat Forbes Veteran Golfers president Peter Barnes as he 'walked away' with the major prize last Thursday posting 40 points for the 18 hole competition involving players from Forbes and Parkes. Forbes vets have the benefit of 'guest' players from Bogan Gate who also shared the trophy table with Don McKeowen runner-up, and a mile back, with 33 points while Steve Edwards arrived in the last group home to collect the encouragement award. Forbes players also took nearest the pins with Ken Sanderson on the 9th and Steve Uphill on the 18th. Ball sweep to 29 points. 32 points Ken Sanderson (F), Robert Lea (P), 31 Barry Parker (F), 30 Niel Duncan (F), 29 Brian Clarke (F), Scott Kirkman (F), Peter Scholfield (F), Nym Dziuba (P). In the twin towns cup Forbes came out winners with 195 points to Parkes' 169. Lachlan Valley veteran golfers are planned to play 18 holes in West Wyalong today. However best, if any doubt phone the Wyalong club if rain is present as their course in heavy due to recent rains. Rain again caused Tuesday social golfers to stay inside last week but these were expected to be played over 12 holes this week. Be at the club any week from 9am to be part of a relaxing morning in social company. For all information on golf in Forbes contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/01cb1fc6-6a2d-46af-b663-36ba9c1d295a.jpg/r0_231_2500_1643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Close scores but Spice best in men's golf competition