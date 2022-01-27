Forbes market reports from Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Agency. Numbers lifted to 365 at Monday's cattle sale though quality continues to be very mixed with both well bred and secondary cattle penned. Yearlings made up the majority of the offering with grown cattle limited. Not all the usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to easier market. Yearling steers to processors held steady selling from 468c to 580c/kg. Those to feed lost last weeks gain to receive from 530c to 605c/kg for medium and heavyweights. The heifer portion to processors received from 460c to 590c/kg. Those to feed ranged in price from 500c to 580c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks were limited but reached 500c/kg. Grown heifers sold from 420c to 450c/kg. The few heavy cows slipped 10c/kg to sell from 325c to 335c/kg. Market Reporter: Krystelle Ridley. Numbers fell to 10730 at Tuesday's lamb and sheep sale with both lamb and mutton showing the decrease. Lamb quality was improved from the previous sale with an excellent run of heavy and export lambs available along with some good lines of lighter store types. There was extra buyers present and competing strongly in a dearer market. Restockers were active on the lighter store types and paid from $135 to $188/head. Trade lambs lifted $5 with 18-22kg selling from $185 to $213, heavy 22-26kg lambs sold from $203 to $244/head. Extra heavy weights were also dearer with those over 26kg selling from $235 to $291/head. Carcase prices averaged from 860c to 903c/kg cwt. Mutton numbers were limited and quality was very mixed. Merino ewes sold from $156 to $205, crossbreds received from $152 to $208 and wethers reached $225/head

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/588fb9a9-bcd3-4aab-846a-ef47ee3a8f77.jpg/r659_510_4496_2678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mixed numbers, quality at weekly sales