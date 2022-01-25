Congratulations, Forbes High Class of 2021

Congratulations to Forbes High School's graduating class of 2021! Acting Principal Kathleen Maksymczuk says the Forbes High School community is extremely proud of the achievements of the 2021 Year 12 cohort. After delays in the start of the Higher School Certificate exams, results were released to students last Thursday. "They have dealt with the challenges of the last two years extremely well and the majority of students have been accepted in to employment or their chosen university course," she said. Navigating COVID-19 lockdowns, learning from home and even flooding through their senior schooling years has been no small feat. Well done to all our graduates, we wish you all the very best and look forward to what the future holds for you!

