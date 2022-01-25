A 24-year-old man remains in custody on a string of charges after an explosive substance was thrown into a house in Forbes. Police report the resulting fire damaged a washing machine and one room of a Cedar Crescent home last Friday night. It's alleged the male threw the substance through a window, igniting the blaze. Fortunately the fire did not spread but police advise a number of charges have been laid in relation to the matter. The 24-year-old man was charged with damage property by fire and throw or lay down explosive with intent; he's also been charged with stalk and intimidate causing fear and being armed with intent. He was refused bail to appear in Forbes district court on March 22. Another man, also aged 24, has been charged with stalk and intimidate and being armed with intent. He was released on conditional bail to face court in February. A woman, aged 36, was charged with the same two offences and refused bail to face Parkes court on February 10. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Man, 24, charged and in custody after house fire in Forbes