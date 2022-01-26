Incoming Forbes High School captain Benjamin Barnard was on Tuesday named our Young Citizen of the Year in the local 2022 Australia Day awards. Ben Barnard is recognised for his contribution to both his school - Forbes High School - and local community, the award citation acknowledged. He has volunteered in a variety of capacities such as emergency services, and community events, his nominees wrote. Ben also has a respectful attitude and diligence in his academics, all of which has seen him named one of the captains of Forbes High School for the upcoming school year. Read more about Ben and the leadership team in our earlier story - they're an inspiring group of young people. On Tuesday night, Ben acknowledged his family and the wonderful community of Forbes. "I'd like to say thank you, mostly to my family - they're just amazing and I wouldn't be here without them," he said. "It's just amazing what this community does, thank you."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/1e87d731-efe8-4fc7-bbaa-1a4978f97448.JPG/r599_335_3696_2085_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Congratulations Ben Barnard, Forbes' 2022 Junior Citizen of the Year