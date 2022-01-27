Forbes Rotary celebrates Australia Day with community breakfast

multimedia, photos-and-video,

Tom Norris has been recognised for his hard work at the Forbes Rotary Club's breakfast, receiving the 2022 Australia Day Ambassador Awards. Also receiving recognition were Gary Lambert who received the Rotary Courtesy Award and Damon Bullock who received the Rotary Pride of Workmanship award. The community breakfast attracted a good crowd to Lions Park to start the Australia Day festivities on Wednesday. Each Australia Day, Forbes Rotary Club presents the Ambassador Award to a person/s who have significantly contributed to promoting the town. The Forbes Rotary Club's Ross Williams said that in response to the three years of drought, Tom Norris almost single-handedly organised the 'Get up and go' event at Garema in March 2020. Due to the rain, the Get up and go event was held at the Forbes Saleyards. READ ALSO: Laurie Norris Forbes' Citizen of the Year Mr Ross said the event was well attended with over 250 people there as well as several guest speakers who spoke about their mental health experiences. A year later, Mr Ross had organised three working bee for the family of a mutual neighbour who had died in a train and truck crash. Mr Norris had organised the three working bees with more than twenty other farmers and erected nine and a half kilometres of fencing, repaired sheep yards and infrastructure and helped with sowing their crop. Mr Ross said Damon Bullock, who was awarded the Rotary Pride of Workmanship Award, is a wizz in spare parts and works for Forbes Machinery. As one of the reasons for why Rotary gave him this award, Mr Ross said that Mr Bullock was always cheerful and willing to lend a hand, coming down to the shop day or night to get people going. READ ALSO: Stephen Loane OAM: our council GM's passion for livestock industry honoured on Australia Day Mr Bullock said he would like to thank Rotary for the award and to those who nominated him. The Forbes Rotary Courtesy Award was presented to Gary Lambert because of his friendly and welcoming attitude when delivering mail or welcoming people when they walked in to Club Forbes. Mr Lambert said he would like to thank everyone who ha nominated him for the award.

