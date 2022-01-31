Bowlers roll up for Australia Day game

multimedia, photos-and-video,

Bowls last Wednesday morning as part of Australia Day celebrations proved successful due to the forward planning and efforts of club stalwart Trevor Currey. Before we get into results a couple of announcements vital to the future of the game where a couple of clubs most dedicated volunteers are starting to feel the 'heat'. Don Craft who heads the list of volunteers asked members prior to bowls on Wednesday to consider offering their hand in keeping the greens and surrounds in prestige condition. "We're all starting to feel the effects of medical conditions and we need help as 'Scooter' (greenkeeper Scott Andrews) is also soon to have a couple of visit to the hospital for long time injuries," Don said. "All help will be much appreciated especially as we have greens coming back into play prior to major events coming up including the Easter Carnival. "Please consider helping us out even it its only for a couple hours each week," Don added. It was also mentioned that the club is down on the number of 'jacks' which should be available for use. Members are asked to check if they haven't picked up a 'jack' forgetting to return it instead putting it in their bowls bag or taking it home. Last Wednesday 32 players went into the hat for the days draw for partners and opponents. Glenn Kearney had his team of Geoff Coles and David Williams on song to be card draw winners with a 16-12 win over Lynnie Willding, Noel Jolliffe and Bill Adams in a game lasting 14 ends. After 10 ends it was anyone's game, 9-7 to the winners who were helped by a three and a four in the run to the judge. Card draw runners-up were John Baass and Russell with both showing stellar form winning 22-17 over Geoff West and Alf Davies in a 20 end game. At 'oranges' it was 10-all before Mr Baass and Mr Hodge won seven of the remaining 10 ends. Second runners-up were Anne Nixon, Phil Moran and Sid Morris with the closest of wins, 11-10, over Lesley Dunstan, Michael Coles and Tony Bratton in another14 end outing. The winners had to come from behind with the score against them 2-7 after eight ends. Sixteen ends in another game of triples had Lyn Simmonds, Denny Byrnes and Bob Grant winning 15-9 over Peter Greenhalgh, Paul Baker and Kerry Dunstan. After eight it was close, 7-6 to the winners. 'Bert' Bayley had all the answers skipping for Max Vincent to win 17-8 over Cherie Vincent and Leisa Burton in a game lasting 20 ends after cruising at 9-3 at 'half-time'. Fourteen ends of lessons were handed to Ron Thurlow, Fred Vogelsang and Barry Shine who were thrashed 26-4 from two who played their best in Trevor Currey and Ray Dunstan for one of the best in the club, skip Lindsay Willding. The losers did have a win, they won the toss. During celebrations in the club after meat try winners were Sid Morris and Anne Nixon. For all news on club functions and scheduled bowls contact the club on 6852 1499.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/3febd9b2-64a3-42cc-8417-030b19a6413b.JPG/r461_343_3410_2009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bowlers roll up for Australia Day game