Forbes gives a warm welcome to two new citizens

Forbes has welcomed two new Australian citizens at a ceremony at Town Hall on Australia Day. Jian Paula Manuel Terrado and her father Marlo Abolas Terrado became two of Australia's newest citizens at the ceremony which was presided by Mayor Phyllis Miller and Member for Riverina Michael McCormack. Marlo Terrado moved to Bedgerabong six years ago from the Philippines where he picked up work at one of the piggeries nearby. His daughter Jian moved to Bedgerabong four years ago and currently attends Forbes High School. Official proceedings were in Forbes Shire Council chambers on Wednesday afternoon. More than 16,000 people from more than 150 nations were expected to become citizens on Australia Day at 400 ceremonies across the country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/658dea8c-f49c-484b-8eac-2f8b4e0d144b.JPG/r1_353_3454_2304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg