In pictures: Australia Day 2022 by Lake Forbes

Treating others as we would like to be treated makes all the difference. That was the message from Lindy Hou OAM as she addressed Forbes locals gathered on a beautiful, breezy evening by Lake Forbes on January 26. Lindy Hou OAM was welcomed as Forbes' 2022 Australia Day Ambassador: she is a Paralympic gold medalist who is legally blind and travels with her guide dog Comet. Mayor Phyllis Miller introduced Ms Hou, sharing the story of her extensive sporting achievements which include winning gold, silver and bronze in para-cycling across two Olympic games, and world championships. "We all have a story to tell: many of you have your story to tell too," Ms Hou responded. The Ambassador extended her congratulations to all those who had been acknowledged in Australia Day awards. She also shared a little about Comet, who's been with her for six-and-a-half years now. "He can catch the bus, train, taxi and even aeroplane (although we) haven't had much opportunity to get on any plane the last couple of years," Ms Hou said. "Some of his favourite places are butchers and coffee shops." Ms Hou said it had been 47 years since she came to Australia from Hong Kong, and had attended a Summer school to learn English. She joked about sorting out some of our cricket terms; but there's no doubt about her sporting achievements. Ms Hou was forced to give up ball sports when she began losing her sight but took up triathlon, representing Australia twice in the World Triathlon Championships in the early 1990s as an able-bodied athlete in her age group despite her failing sight. In 1999 she rediscovered the joy of cycling, this time on a tandem bike. The Athens Paralympic Games were a triumph for Lindy: she made the team with pilots Janelle Lindsay and Toireasa Gallagher and not only won gold but set the world women's 200m fly record with Janelle. One year later, she set the one-hour world women's tandem record with Toireasa. "There's not too many countries in the world where someone who has trouble with the language, who's blind, female and can still go about achieving what you want to achieve," Ms Hou reflected in Forbes on Wednesday. "Really in this country we are in the lucky country: we can do whatever we really want to work at, we can work hard and achieve it." Ms Hou said it had been great to see Dylan Alcott named Australian of the Year; and spoke about the ongoing drive to normalise disability. "Wouldn't it be wonderful one day when everybody in wheelchairs doesn't have to think about whether the venue they have to go to is accessible;" she said. "Wouldn't it be wonderful if someone like me can go to places with my guide dog and I don't have to talk my way in, say legally he's allowed in there." Making websites accessible to the blind or vision-impaired and ensuring hearing-impaired people are included through captioning or signing. "We're getting there, but all it takes is everybody just have the attitude: everybody is part of this community; it's not too hard to make it possible for everybody," Ms Hou said. "All we have to do is one little attitude change: we want to be treating anyone else the way we like to be treated and that's all it takes."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/bbd5c2a3-23e5-42cc-830b-1557e9652f0d.JPG/r1209_864_4226_2569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

In pictures: Australia Day 2022 by Lake Forbes