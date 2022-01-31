Kim Storey named Citizen of the Year as Eugowra thanks local volunteers

multimedia, photos-and-video,

The air-conditioned comfort of the Eugowra Bowling Club was the venue for the Australia Day awards ceremony held last Wednesday. Emcee for the event was Tony Toohey who welcomed everyone before he called on Casey Jones to say the Welcome to Country. He then asked everyone to stand for the raising of the flag (outside) and a splendid rendition of our National Anthem by Cath Welsh. The program commenced with Abbie and Esther saying the Australia Day prayer. The official party consisted of George Ellis the Cabonne Council Ambassador, Cabonne Mayor Cr Kevin Beatty, Cabonne Council GM Brad Byrnes, Andrew Gee MP and Cabonne Youth Ambassador Claire Wright. Mayor Cr Kevin Beatty introduced Mr Ellis before inviting him to speak. Mr Ellis gave a very interesting account of his life and how he came to be living in Australia. Youth Ambassador, Claire Wright, gave an expansive report on when she was a member of the National Youth Science Forum in Canberra, a program that was to educate students in Year 12 with a passion and interest in science and encourage them to pursue this field. Claire was one of 10 students accepted into the ten4ten Leadership program in 2020. Andrew Gee MP was her mentor for this time. George and Claire presented the well-deserved community Appreciation Awards. The Appreciation Awards go to people who have worked, organised and helped in the Eugowra community over a number of years. This year's recipients are: Daphne Thompson - Daphne is a lifelong local residents former farmer now retired (supposedly) to town. She is married to Frank, mother of four and grandmother of five. Very keen local historian descended from a number of early pioneering families. Member of the committee and volunteer with Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre. Daphne is a warden of Eugowra Anglican Church. She cooks and works with the catering group, one of the makers of Palm Sunday crosses for which Eugowra is well known. She is also a Red Cross supporting member, making and laying the ANZAC Day wreath; and a member of the local hospital Auxiliary supporting our residents in the Multi Purpose Service. Daphne has become one of the coordinators and keen knitters of the local 'Wraps with Love' group; and also works with groups encouraging and caring for those exercising their abilities, including her much loved son, Ian. Kerry O'Malley - Kerry has been selected for the Certificate of Appreciation from the community, specifically for her 27 years as the Honorary Secretary of the Eugowra Hospital Auxiliary. This role also includes the compilation and displays of the raffles for the twice-yearly street stalls. Kerry continues with active involvement in Craft on the Creek where she has been since the inception of the shop and held executive positions; and works as a steward in the needlework section of the annual Eugowra Show. Kerry is a member of the Wraps with Love group who knit or crochet squares to be made into blankets to provide warmth for those in need both within Australia and internationally. Kerry is a member of the management committee of the Self Care Units. During her working career she was Nurse Manager of the Eugowra Memorial Hospital where she was very much respected both by the staff and the patients. Alison Gransden- Alison became a member of the Volunteer Ambulance Service 11 years ago this year; and for the past four years has carried out her duties on her own. Without Alison's service we would not have an ambulance vehicle in Eugowra, and the response time would be longer. A volunteer ambulance officer requires critical ongoing training. This is done monthly which involves practical training and also assessments, and an annual re-certification carried out over a full weekend. This community thanks Alison for her time, knowledge and training. It is a generous commitment and reassurance for Eugowra residents. The Event of the Year for 2021 went to the Eugowra Pony Club's Gymkhana held in March. Seventy riders from the Central West gathered for the gymkhana, which involves jumping, dressage, ring events and sporting activities. In total the Pony Club had 150 people attending the day. The club is run by a very small committee who do an amazing job. The gymkhana requires hours of setting up jumps, organising paper work and many other jobs. The award was accepted by Bec Carver, Sienna Carver and Heidi Holland. Mayor Cr Kevin Beatty then announced the Council Awards Wraps with Love is a voluntary group made up of 14 local ladies. They meet each month to knit squares which are sewn together to make rugs. These rugs are then distributed nationally and internationally for the needy. In 2021 there were 44 rugs made. Mavis Cross and Daphne Thompson accepted the award on behalf of the group. Mavis acknowledged the late Helen Perry who started the group in 2000 with the ladies meeting at her home each Wednesday and when she supplied afternoon tea. Mavis believes they had made at least 784 since they started. The rugs are finished off with a kangaroo sewn on to say Australian made. Mackinley Den supports other local youth and the community through his helpful nature. He is also happy to help and will assist where and whenever required. He mows lawns for community members who are unable to do so. He sets an example for other youth in the community. Kim Storey is recognised for her contribution to the Eugowra community and many of its organisations since she relocated to the area more than six years ago. Kim has been involved with many community-based organisations and holding various roles including Show Committee as Vice President and Chief Steward of the Photographic section, Craft on the Creek, Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association and is the current Treasurer as well as founding member of the Eugowra Events and Tourism Association. Her initiative and commitment to the Eugowra community has resulted in a number of projects coming to fruition, Kim has also been the driving force behind the creating of events. Another project Kim began was the Eugowra Grow it, Cook it, Share it Cook book to raise funds for the Eugowra Promotion & Progress Association and its projects. Kim points out she is one person among many working towards these outcomes. "None of this can happen without a bigger team of people," Kim says. "The community has been very welcoming, I didn't know anyone when I came here. "It's a great place to live and a great community to be part of." As a successful author and photographer Kim never misses the opportunity to promote Eugowra and the surrounding district. The recipients of all awards made suitable responses in accepting their certificates. Tony then invited Jacko Barnes to present George with a gift from the Eugowra community. He also thanked Tony for carrying out the duties of emcee. Tony then congratulated the recipients on their awards and invited everyone to stay for afternoon tea. Earlier in the day the Eugowra Memorial Swimming Pool was the place to be for the Australia Day BBQ, swimming and chalk art competitions for the children. Claire Pengilly was the winner of the chalk art. The profits from the BBQ OF $707 went to Headspace.

