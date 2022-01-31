Golfers race weather, Bernardi and Thomas team up to win 4BBB

By Short Putt On Saturday the Forbes golfers had two objectives in mind. One was to post the best score they could, and the other was to complete their round before any inclement weather came. On the former goal the golfers succeeded admirably, scoring so well that the course must have felt ravaged by Vikings. The Event on Saturday was a 4BBB Par, sponsored by Cahill Footwear. The field of 95 players was the best so far this year, and not only because Ladies participated in the event. Any gaps in the field were filled by swinger pairings, resulting in 50 pairs of scores returned. The Winners were the pairing of Dave Bernardi and Stuart Thomas. They posted a sensational score of 12-up, but were constantly looking over their shoulders as the field bore down on them. They each contributed well, with Dave surprising himself by scoring a few handy pars, and a sweet birdie on the 12th. Runners-up were Bede Tooth and Matt Duff, who finished with 10-up and despite both coming unstuck on the 7th. Their score was even across both halves, but Bede had very sore shoulders by the end. Matt did contribute occasionally, and especially at the end when Bede faltered. The ball sweep went to 7-up on count back, going to: 9-up - Simmonds/Whitfield, S & E Uphill, Brett Thomas/K Herbert, N Greenhalgh/Demidjuk, McMillan/Mylecharane; 8-up - O'Connor/Davies, Whitfield/Reid, Pike/Moore, Reggie Murray/B Shine; Ryan/Dobell, D Sly/Everson, Fletcher/Rebellato. There were no visitors. The NTP's went to - 9th: Men Dave Lickess, Ladies Ev Uphill; 18th: Men Andrew Quirk, Ladies Nil, none of whom converted for a '2'. Despite the ravaging scoring only seven 2's were scored, across all four par-3 courses. Dave's shot on the 9th was not moved all day but Andy was the fourth move with his shot on the 18th. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Andrew Quirk, who capitalised on his 2.3 metre proximity to snare a birdie '2'. Between this and his NTP on the 18th he had very little to write home about. The low scoring may have been due to the good play, or perhaps pins placed in 'soft' positions. Whatever the reason, only four pairings finished with a score below par. Some of this may be due to many cards not recording whether the score on a hole was made by 'Player 1' or 'Player 2'. This could seriously affect the final score. One pair would have improved their score by six shots, from down to up, if they had marked it correctly. It was good to see one of our newest young players out there competing. Reggie Murray was teamed with Barry Shine and did rather well, with both sharing the burden. Birdies were not prolific, but quite a few occurred on unexpected holes. The 12th had quite a few but the 4th, 8th and 13th had more than their fair share. Head Pro Adam played alongside Nick Greenhalgh, and helped their score with a string of four birdies from the 5th onwards. There was no Sunday Stableford Medley due to a lack of numbers. It was unfortunate because two of those that played both scored 40 points, which would have been hard to beat. On Australia Day a Stableford Medley was played, with 24 participants, most of whom scored well. The Winner was Jake Shaw with 43 points, compiled with numerous 2 and 3 pointers and not one 'wipe'. Runner-up was Jarrod Hall (Trundle) with 42 points. He too made it without a 'wipe', and seems to enjoy the Forbes course as he usually does well when he visits. The Ball sweep went to 37 points, going to: 39 - C Moore; 38 - C Hanrahan; 37 - I Vale, Brett Thomas, J Brett and T Toohey. The visitors included Jarrod Hall (Trundle), and Nancy and Tim Tisdell (Wagga Wagga) who played alongside brother Peter. The NTP's went to: 9th - Mitch Bayley; 18th - Andy Saar. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Caleb Hanrahan who fired his tee shot to 3.8 metres, and felt it would be easily beaten. Here is the news: The CWDGA Mens Pennants will be hosted by Forbes on Sun 6 Feb. Four tees will be sued so the course will be closed for the morning. Social play will be allowed after noon. Those players wanting to play a Sixes comp round are advised that any scores for this week must be played before Sunday. Because of the unavailability of the course on Sunday morning, there will be insufficient time to get a scorecard in before the deadline on Sunday afternoon. However, players will be able to complete a Sixes card which will then be used for next week's scores. Head Pro Adam commenced his Term 1 Junior Coaching classes today, Thu 3 Feb. Any parents wanting to get their children involved can still do so by contacting at the Pro Shop (6851 1554). The Callaway Fitting day, scheduled for Thu 24 Feb, is looking good. Time slots are available from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm, but are quite popular. Give Adam a call if you want to try any of the new equipment out. Sunday 3 April will be a busy day with a Golf NSW 'Juniors on the Move' 9-hole Tournament at the Forbes GC, in the morning and the Summer Sixes Grand Final on one set of 9-holes in the afternoon. The course will be closed in the morning, but social play will be available in the afternoon on whichever 9-holes will be available. A reminder that during February, Ladies will be allowed to participate in the Individual Stableford and the 4-ball comps Mens competitions, but not in the Medal or Stroke comps. In February there are three Saturday events in which Ladies can participate. If there are sufficient numbers of Ladies they will compete in their own Ball comp. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 5 Feb, we have a Monthly Medal sponsored by Terry Bros Carpets, with a Stableford Medley on the Sunday. And a 'heads-up' for the 3-Person Ambrose. This has been re-scheduled a number of times but will be held on Sunday March 20th. By Smooth Swinger The 11th week of the Summer Sixes comp, sponsored by Flannery's, Bernardis, BWR and Golf Harvest, threw up more surprises when a number of lower placed teams returned good scores to record upset wins over their opponents placed higher on the Results table. The playing conditions continued to excite the players, encouraging them to return good individual scores. But the combination of team mates all doing well at once resulted in some good team wins. In Pool A, a notable win was by LITT, sitting towards the bottom of the ladder, over the previously 5th placed Hit n Miss, by 102.5 to 106. In Pool B, Party On Girls, who sit on the bottom of the ladder, accounted for Shanks-A lot. The sub-100 rounds were scored by Pool A teams The Duffers (94) and Bana Split Pants (99.5), while in Pool B the sharp-shooters were Flip Floppers (99), and FSC (98.5) who were beaten by Walkers 2 (95.5). In Pool A the closest contest was a win by Golf Harvest (110) over Still Trying (12.5) in a 'Top of the Table' clash, while in Pool B the closest contest was a win by HDSI (102.5) over EHAG (103.5). Other winners were: Pool A: Nutrien Swingers, F-Troop, The Duffers, Grant Howell AE and Flemming Floppers, while Golfie had the bye. In Pool B: Flip Floppers, Postie, Bush Divas, Casual Crew and Forbes Automotive had wins with Misfits having the bye. Weekly prizes went to - Best Scratch: Adam Demidjuk (32), Best Member Nett: Sarah Black (27.5) and Best Non-Member Net: Andrew Rousell (28.5). This is a consecutive two week win for both Adam and Andrew. Check the Noticeboard for the list of ball winners from week 11, and the handicaps for week 12. The competition is getting tougher at the top, with winning scores needing to be in the very low 100's. Good individual scores can attract a handicap change, so some team management is needed. Week 13 will be a 'Double Points' round, and weeks 15 and 16 will have capped handicaps, before we head into the Finals series. Enjoy the swinging. Lachlan Valley veteran golfers ventured to West Wyalong last Thursday for the monthly 18 hole competition where players experienced a new challenge with tee-off from the red markers making for a shorter course and revised handicaps as noted below. Host secretary Colin Clarke used his local knowledge to be best advantage taking out A grade with 39 points on a count-back from the ever popular Condobolin member Jimmy Clyburn. West Wyalong members dominated B grade with Stephen Howarth winning with 39 points from family member Peter Howarth next best on 36 points. Nearest the pins, 3rd hole, A grade Neil Herbert (Fbs), 11th Jeff Haley (Fbs), 3rd hole, B grade Ross Armstrong (W/W), 11th Stephen Howarth (W/W). As expected West Wyalong dominated in the town shield best with 114 points from Condobolin 107, Forbes 103, Parkes 98, Grenfell 70, Bogan Gate 61 and Peak Hill 53. Best of the Forbes players in the field of 48 and possible ball winners included (note revised handicaps), Ken Sanderson (5) 36 points, Don McKeowen (9) 35, Steve Uphill (2) 34, Jeff Haley (9) 33 and Neil Herbert (10) 32. No B grade player figured in the ball sweep. Forbes and Parkes veteran golfers meet in Parkes today with noms from 9.30am for tee off immediately after on the starters order. Organiser Geoff Drane welcomed 14 to the social Tuesday competition played over 12 holes last week where Peter Scholfield had the figures right winning with 31 points from Barry Shine and Peter Barnes next best on 28 points. Tuesday's social competition is open to all golfers, male, female, young and old, arriving from 9am to join a group with tee-off any time after. For further details on all golf contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554.

Golfers race weather, Bernardi and Thomas team up to win 4BBB