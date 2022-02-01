Anticipation high for 2022 Bedgerabong Picnics

whats-on,

With over half the scheduled Picnic race meetings in New South Wales abandoned last year due to the pandemic, keenly anticipated is the circuit getting underway again with the Bedgerabong Picnics to be first cab off the rank. Scheduled for Saturday February 12, there has been huge interest with more than 1,500 tickets sold in the first couple of days and with the cut off being 2,000 the event will be a sell out and no tickets will be sold at the gate on race day. Located west of Forbes the Bedgerabong meeting has earned an enviable reputation and is an icon of Picnic Racing with the committee drawn from the village of about 50 residents and surrounding farms providing a spectacular venue regarded as one of the prettiest and best presented in the State. Adjacent to the Lachlan river, the fully irrigated turf track is surrounded by expansive lawns and gardens set amongst magnificent river gums. William Stanley from Bathurst will long remember the 2021 meeting where the 17 year old at his first ride in a race won the Maiden Handicap on Dot The Eye for Bathurst trainer Wanda Ings. Putting the icing on the cake Stanley then won the Bedgerabong Picnic Cup on Song One from the Bryan Dixon stable at Gilgandra. Song One had finished third in strong TAB company in the Mudgee Cup and Gilgandra Cup and was brilliantly ridden by William Stanley in the 1400 metres Cup at Bedgerabong. From last early, Song One ($3.80) swept to the lead approaching the home turn and won the Cup from Regina Margherita (Leandro Ribeiro, $10) and Sensacova ( Zara Lewis, $17). A winner of note last year at Bedgerabong was the Brett Robb trained and Maddison Wright ridden On A Promise which later won the $50,000 NSW Picnic Racing Championship Final at the Coonamble Cup TAB meeting. Feature event this year is the $9,000 Total Wear Bedgerabong Picnic Cup over 1400 metres with five supporting races. The traditional foot races for children and adults after the final event are on again together with Fashions in the Field and after race music by popular band Foxxy Cleopatra. Following Picnic meetings are scheduled for Condobolin (Saturday February 19), Yass (Saturday February 26) and Tottenham (Saturday March 5). Meanwhile TAB meetings are at Gilgandra on Saturday and Bathurst on Monday, March 7). Tickets to the 2022 Bedgerabong Races are now online through 123tix. Adults $20 and children under 15 free. Fashions on the Field categories are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/549cde0d-a181-40fd-9d17-5bbf4db59d23.jpg/r0_64_965_609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg