Sporting shooters host working bee

All SSAA members a working bee will be held this Saturday February 5 starting at 7-30am to avoid the heat. Members should note a by-monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday February 9 at the Forbes Sport and Rec club starting at 7-30pm. Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre rimfire rifle shoot held on Sunday January 30, this will be the third round of scores for rimfire shield. The weather was warm with a breeze from the north east at 6kph and a temperature of 34 degrees. There were 20 members in attendance: Norm Brook, Mia Condon, Haydon Coleman, Brian Neilsen, Barbara Brook, John Dean, Wayne Facey, Dennis Christey, Phil Picker, Steve Hindmarsh (Cowra), Phil Anderson (Cowra), John Gorman (Grenfell), Anthony Bratton, Julie Crimp, Daniel Martin (Grenfell), Konnor Coleman, Niki Bolam, Clancy Bolam, John Dunkley and Terry Knight. The range officers were; Norm Brook and Brian Neilsen. Scorers were: Wayne Facey, Phil Picker and Julie Crimp. The results of the 25metre G300 target shoot were; Wayne Facey, 300/300; Daniel Martin, 300/300; Terry Knight, 300/300; Brian Neilsen, 299/300; John Gorman, 299/300; Steve Hindmarsh, 298/300; Julie Crimp, 298/300; Phil Picker, 297/300; Clancy Bolam, 295/300; Barbara Brook, 293/300; Phil Anderson, 293/300; John Dean, 290/300; Anthony Bratton, 289/300; John Dunkley, 289/300; Mia Condon, 282/300; Dennis Christey, 278/300; Konnor Coleman, 253/300; Haydon Coleman, 250/300 and Niki Bolam, 245/300. The results of the 50metre Fox target shoot were; Wayne Facey, 249/250; Julie Crimp, 249/250; Daniel Martin, 249/250; Mia Condon, 248/250; Brian Neilsen, 248/250; Clancy Bolam, 247/250; Terry Knight, 246/250; Phil Anderson, 246/250; John Dean, 245/250; Steve Hindmarsh, 245/250; Phil Picker, 244/250; John Dunkley, 244/250; Barbara Brook, 242/250; Dennis Christey, 241/250; Anthony Bratton, 238/250; Niki Bolam, 238/250; Konnor Coleman, 221/250; Haydon Coleman, 154/250 and John Gorman shot practice only. The results of the 75metre Rabbit target shoot were; Steve Hindmarsh, 114/120; John Dean, 113/120; John Gorman, 110/120; Julie Crimp, 110/120; Brian Neilsen, 109/120; Daniel Martin, 109/120; Phil Anderson, 105/120; John Dunkley, 104/120; Wayne Facey, 103/120; Barbara Brook, 99/120; Niki Bolam, 99/120; Terry Knight, 99/120; Anthony Bratton, 98/120; Dennis Christey, 97/120; Clancy Bolam, 90/120; Mia Condon, 86/120; Phil Picker, 81/120; Konnor Coleman, 51/120; Haydon Coleman, 50/120. The results of the 100metre Fly target shoot were; Julie Crimp, 108/120; John Dunkley, 106/120; Wayne Facey, 104/120; Steve Hindmarsh, 100/120; John Gorman, 100/120; Terry Knight, 100/120; Daniel Martin, 99/120; Clancy Bolam, 86/120; John Dean, 84/120; Dennis Christey, 83/120; Phil Anderson, 83/120; Niki Bolam, 75/120; Mia Condon, 67/120; Anthony Bratton, 65/120; Konnor Coleman, 65/120; Barbara Brook, 63/120 and Haydon Coleman, 56/120. There were nine members in attendance for the Centre-fire rifle shoot. The range officer was Norm Brook. Scores for the 200m Centre-fire shield shoot were; Terry Knight, 101/120; Blake Heckman, 87/120; Phil Anderson, 79/120 and Anthony Bratton 69/120. The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR), The next Sunday shoot will be held this Sunday February 6, starting at 10am. The Centre-fire rifle shoots start at 2pm after the Rim-fire shoots on Sunday. The next Wednesday shoot will be on Wednesday February 16, starting at 2pm at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive. All target shooters are welcome to attend these shoots. Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can attend to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over. For all information on .22 cabilre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059; Norm Brook 0458664541; Ben Smith 0427524151; David Coleman 0427401263 AH. The next shoot for the sporting clays will be their monthly shoot on Sunday February 13 2022, This shoot will be a 100 target five stand shoot starting at 10am. For information on clay target shooting contact: Norm Brook 0458664541: Tony Bratton (02) 68523349: Ben Smith 0427524151; Doug Davis (02) 68523249 or Phil Picker (02) 68516494. Any Person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey, Norm Brook or Tony Bratton to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course.

