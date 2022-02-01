Forbes Pony Club shaping up for great year in 2022

whats-on,

Forbes Pony club is looking forward to a positive start to 2022 with the recent AGM seeing a change in leadership that will build on already strong foundations. Gary Tomlinson has taken the president's role and is looking forward to working closely with the membership to drive the club further forward. "Laurie Norris remains our chief instructor, so I will be working closely with him and the rest of the executive," Mr Tomlinson said. "Forbes Pony Club is the biggest in the Zone and I am very excited about what we will be able to achieve this year. I want to thank Laurie for his leadership to this point - and congratulate him on his Forbes Citizen of the Year award as well. "It's a great time for Pony Club and we hope that our members will be able to get out to as many rally days and competitions as possible." Outgoing president Laurie Norris wanted to thank the team behind Pony Club for all of their hard work as volunteers in the past year. "It's often the thankless tasks of being the secretary or the treasurer - or running the canteen that people forget about," he said. "But these are all jobs that need to be done to make a club run smoothly. Huge thanks to all of the people that continue to take up these roles - and also to everyone who lends a hand." Other important roles allocated at the AGM included Club Captain Rachael Morgan, secretary Juliet Hodder and treasurer Felicity Worland - and in a recent first for the club, junior members Freya Hooper as Junior club Captain and Jake Tomlinson as Junior Zone Representative with President Gary also to represent the club at Zone meetings . The Club will host its first rally day Sunday, February 6 starting at 9am and encourages anyone who is interested in joining to either show up on the day or contact the club Secretary Juliet Hodder via email on forbesponyclub@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/dc19553c-ef31-4724-88ee-1e61f605eeba.jpg/r0_128_664_503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes Pony Club shaping up for great year in 2022