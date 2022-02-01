Our Forbes Croquet Club members once again met on the 29th January for a game of Aussie Croquet with only a small number in attendance as many members took the opportunity to take a coach trip to Orange with the U3A group. It was quite a warm morning with only 19 members taking part in a game of croquet. Winners of three games on the day were Ray Burridge, Elvy Quirk and Cheryl Toohey. Close games of 14/13 were recorded by Elvy Quirk, Lyn Simmonds def Geoff Coles, Kevin Rubie, Cheryl Toohey def Lyn Simmonds, Geoff Coles, Cheryl Toohey Carolyn Neilsen def Neville Spry John Farah. On Tuesday 1st February Golf Croquet was played with a large number of 31 players including visitors Des and Laurel Wykes, relatives of Jill and Kevin Rubie. There were many winners of three games including Bruce Field, Evelyn Mahlo, Elvy Quirk, Bill Scott, Mal Smith and Neville Spry. Congratulations to all. Close games of 7/6 were recorded by: Our very successful birthday luncheon was held at Isabel's Place last Tuesday 1st February with 31 in attendance. A delicious meal was served and accolades to Isabel and staff.Our condolences and heartfelt sympathy is extended to our President Elvy Quirk on the passing of her much loved Brother Keith Allen. Our very loyal member Merv Langfield is at present recovering from a fall at home. Our best wishes to Merv and hope to see him on the lawns very soon. If you would like to join us for a game of croquet come down Tuesday or Saturday. For more information contact Elvy Quirk 0428540272. By Pegging Out

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/41d7f8b2-5540-4bc4-b60a-14078f4cbecc_rotated_180.JPG/r8_305_3256_2140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Croquet players brave warm weather