Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating Australia Day last week, whether it was in person or watching online through Facebook. This is our first event in the Council's 2022 calendar and it was a great one. I want to congratulate all the nominees for our Citizens of the Year, you are all amazing and a special congratulations to our winners this year, Laurie Norris (Citizen of the Year), Christene and John Gorton (Senior Citizen of the Year) and Benjamin Baynard (Young Citizen of the Year). Forbes Shire Council has been successful in securing Grant Funding through the Australian Government Driver Reviver Site Upgrade Program - Round 2 for site preparation and the purchase of a new Driver Reviver Van, to be located at Victoria Park. The work has begun this week and unfortunately it has meant the removal of the bird aviary. I know many of the community have fond memories of the old aviary but as it contains asbestos it needs to be safely removed from the site. The Driver Reviver program usually only runs during school holidays and some long weekends so the van will enable us to relocate the van to various other sites for other events and festivals as needed. I can report the progress at Goldridge Estate is coming along nicely. The water and sewer lines are now in for Stage 1 and 2 and roadworks have begun. The wet weather has hindered us a little but the team has been hard at making up lost time to keep this project on schedule. Stage 2 is now on sale with a lot of interest already. For more information talk to your local real estate agent. Take care and God Bless. Your Mayor, Phyllis Miller

From the mayor's desk: congratulations to 2022 Australia Day winners