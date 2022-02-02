multimedia, photos-and-video,

School's in! Dozens of Forbes kinders will take their first steps on their big school journey in the coming days. The little ones at Forbes North were some of the first to get started as they joined other students at the front gates on Tuesday, and we're sure their peers across the shire are excited for their first day too. Schools have been abuzz for a few days now, with Rapid Antigen Tests being distributed to families for twice-weekly screening testing as part of the NSW Government's plan for a COVID-safe return to school. We're sure this has been a huge exercise, so a big thank you to everyone from schools through to families and of course the kids for all you're doing. Teachers and high school students re-enter the classroom wearing masks, and primary school students are being encouraged to do the same. Visitors are being limited to essential personnel, but parents and caregivers are able to join their kinders on their way to the classroom for their very first day - a special milestone for everyone! Would you like to share your first day photo? We'd love you to be part of our special gallery! Email renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au or message the Forbes Advocate Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/a81eeba0-3e3b-4709-abe1-936dd2e389e7.JPG/r637_741_4736_3057_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

School's in: the kinder class of 2022 take first steps into big school