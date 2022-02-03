Have your say: next stage of Inland Rail plans out today

Inland Rail is releasing the Review of Environmental Factors for some of the works associated with planned track upgrades today. On February 3 the Review of Environmental Factors for the Lachlan River Bridge modification as well as horizontal clearance works between Stockinbingal and Forbes go on public exhibition for 21 days. Stakeholder Engagement Manager (NSW South) Heath Martin said the Australian Rail Track Corporation had been working with communities for the past few years on the modifications and enhancements to specific sites along the Stockinbingal to Parkes section of Inland Rail. "Feedback from the public has been invaluable during this period, especially in regards to protecting the heritage aspects of some structures as we prepare for double-stacked freight trains to start using this section," he said. "Feedback has enabled us to minimise the impacts on heritage-listed sites such as the awning cut back at the Forbes station, removing pipe at the Milvale water tank or modifying the Lachlan River Bridge, and we continue to look for input from our local community as we progress to the final design. Local knowledge is key and that's why we are again asking for input. "COVID is preventing us from holding face-to-face sessions, but we are hosting online sessions where we help people navigate the assessment documents for the two packages of work we have out at present for the Lachlan River bridge modification and the horizontal clearances between Stockinbingal and Forbes. "These sessions will be held throughout February and are another opportunity to have your say on the project." The reviews will be available on the Inland Rail website from February 3 to 24, 2022. You can collect a digital copy on USB from the Forbes Shire Council, Forbes Library or Weddin Shire Council, phone 1800 732 761 or email inlandrailnsw@artc.com.au The online information sessions focussing on horizontal clearance works are 5pm today (Thursday, February 3) and 10am next Wednesday, February 9. The Lachlan River Bridge sessions are on tomorrow (Friday) from 10am and next Tuesday, February 8, from 5pm. Register for a session online at www.inlandrail.com.au/s2p-events Submissions close 4pm on Friday, February 24. ARTC will address the responses received during public exhibition via a Submissions Report.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/8c0a90d1-e06b-4325-9627-7035b214501c.jpg/r636_401_2893_1676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Have your say: next stage of Inland Rail plans out today