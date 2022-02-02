Lachlan juniors a force as representative cricket season gets under way

Last weekend Junior Rep cricket re-started with Lachlan 16s taking on Dubbo Blue at Woodward Oval in Parkes. With each of the Lachlan towns not able to field its own team, Lachlan has formed a formidable team in the Western Zone 16s competition to take on two Dubbo teams, Orange, Bathurst and Mudgee. Holidays and other reasons saw both teams short a few of their regulars, however the game still saw some class cricket played especially from the Lachlan batsmen. Lachlan won the toss and elected to bat and despite the loss of B Dillon (West Wyalong) in the 9th over for 5, Lachlan was in a strong position already with the score at 1-33. Fellow opener Patrick Ryan (Forbes) was very impressive in top scoring with 39 and put together an outstanding partnership of 60 with H Hawke (Parkes) before Lachlan lost a couple of wickets to encourage Dubbo. However Lachlan's outstanding R Goodsell ( Condo) 36 and H Roscarel (WW) 24 combined for a 57 run partnership in 9 overs, which allowed Lachlan the springboard to a very good score. Late runs to H Nash (Condo) 22 amidst some handy partnerships saw Lachlan finish on 7 for 208 after their allotted 50 overs. A score that would take some chasing given the recent wet weather and slow outfields, which saw Lachlan only manage four boundaries in their innings. Dubbo did not help themselves, amassing 40 extras including 30 wides. Dubbo's best bowlers were Sharma with 3-25 off 10 overs, forcing the upper order breakthroughs and O'Connor 2/22 off 4 overs. Dubbo's innings began brightly with Dimmick (16) achieving a run rate of 5 an over, but he was only one of two batsmen to achieve double figures as Lachlan's bowling and more importantly their fielding and catching kept Dubbo completely under control. Once Dimmick returned to the sheds wit the score at 23, Dubbo consistently lost wickets, with all Lachlan's initial bowlers amongst the wickets in a good team display. Goodsell 1 for 19 off 5 and Joe Ellison (Fbs) 1-20 off 4 removed the openers as well as instigating a run out, before A McDonald (Cowra) 2-12 off 5 and T Ross (Condo) playing up from the 14s, took 3-9 off 7 overs, destroying the Dubbo middle order. Dubbo collapsed from 1-29 to be 8 for 61 before Sharma (17), who had a good game put some respectability to the score line, Hawke and Nash taking the last 2 wickets to have Dubbo all out for 89 as the clouds began to sprinkle. Lachlan can be very satisfied with their effort where they were good in all disciplines of the game and can be encouraged by the return of three unavailable players from last week's game. This week the boys play Orange in Orange and they should refocus so as not to waste last week's good performance. In other local rep cricket Forbes Under 14s travel to Cowra to play the unknown Cowra/West Wyalong while the Under 12s play Dubbo at Forbes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/354cdeeb-ab62-475d-846b-6ff93f5ef113.JPG/r90_274_1733_1202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg