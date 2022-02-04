New plan in place for Forbes Dragon Boat Club's 10-year reunion

whats-on,

In this current climate of cancellations, postponements and rescheduling, The Forbes Dragon Boat Club would like to announce that the 10th Anniversary celebrations which were originally to be held in October 2021, have been rescheduled for Sunday April 3, 2022. On September 11, 2011 the Forbes Dragon Boat Club was formed after much research and hard work by a handful of founding members who saw the potential benefits of putting the beautiful Lake Forbes to use as the heart of a community sporting facility. Since then, many members have enjoyed the rewards of being part of a social group and a sporting team, training on the picturesque lake twice, sometimes three times a week and participating in various regattas around the countryside. Some have even travelled overseas to compete. Unfortunately the 10th anniversary passed by quietly due to COVID-19 restrictions making it difficult to hold a function, but we would like to hold our celebrations on Sunday, April 3. Once again we would like to invite all past and present members of the club, and their families, to join us. The celebrations will consist of a morning paddle and 'Dotting of the Eye' ceremony, followed by a luncheon on the deck of the Forbes Sport and Recreation Club. For information, please contact us via email at forbesdragonboatclub@gmail.com

