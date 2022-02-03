Every Christmas and New Year's holidays for years I've been helping my mum and all the wonderful volunteers at Vinnies sort and muck through all the bags and boxes of donations. What an eye opener this has been. My idea of what I donate to any charity has changed dramatically, whilst the majority of donated items are very welcomed and useful so much is unfortunately is just rubbish and downright disgusting. Clothes that are filthy and torn, muddy shoes with no heels or tread, containers with food still in it, broken and dirty toys, smelly and dirty linen and towels, empty DVD cases, half a book and the list goes on. Please consider the volunteers that have to sort through this rubbish to hopefully find something that is welcomed and useful to those in need or saleable in the best Vinnies shop I've ever been in. My point in writing this is to say a huge thank you for all the great things donated but most importantly if it is rubbish please throw it in the bin, don't use Vinnies as your rubbish tip. Thank you once again to those wonderful, selfless, beautiful volunteers you really are saints. Jenni South, Glenbrook

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/17224f64-480c-45f4-8eb1-6f10577be354.jpg/r2_0_1076_607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Letter: Vinnies volunteers are the saints