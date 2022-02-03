Buy a gift or a cake at the Forbes Handicraft Centre and your support flows not only to local creatives, but to local causes. The Handicraft Centre has just distributed profits to local groups CanAssist, Havannah House, and the Forbes Town and District Band. The group also delivered a $1000 donation to CareWest Lodge in Orange on behalf of the Forbes community. Vice president Deidre Quirk says it's part of the group's charter: they receive support from Forbes Shire Council to open the store in Lachlan Street, and that support flows on to the community. Representatives of the beneficiaries gathered at the Centre on Wednesday, and expressed their appreciation at the generous donations. CanAssist's John Scrader said the generosity of the Forbes community continues to amaze him year after year. The local creatives stocking the Forbes Handicraft Centre have been busy making back-to-school essentials including library bags and art smocks. They're being snapped up quickly but you should definitely pop in to the shop for a look. Make sure you check what the talented cooks have got in the fridge, and stock up on your jams and honey! What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/2a5ee380-fa6b-43f6-a25e-784cbb722554.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes Handicraft Centre shares profits with community groups