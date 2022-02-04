A man has been charged following a confrontation with police in Forbes over the Christmas period, as a critical incident investigation continues. Officers from Central West Police District attended Calarie Road, Forbes, shortly after 3am December 27, in pursuit of a utility which had been reported stolen. At Daroobalgie Road, the utility stopped, and the driver exited the vehicle, pursued by police on foot. It's alleged that at this time a second vehicle drove at police, before police discharged their firearm. A 16-year-old boy suffered a wound to his left calf and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition. He has since been released from hospital. So far during the investigation, three teens - all aged 16 - have been charged. They remain before the courts. Following further inquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested outside Forbes Police Station about 1pm on Tuesday. He was taken to Parkes Police Station and charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, and unlicensed for Class, Class C, R, LR or MR. The man appeared at Parkes Local Court on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Parkes Local Court on Monday. A critical incident team from Orana Mid-West Police District are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm. That investigation will be subject to independent review.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/41b7e81e-8027-418c-a397-3615096f379a.JPG/r0_253_3956_2488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Fourth person charged after police confrontation where teen was shot in leg