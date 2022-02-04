Jungle Deuce 'in form you can only dream of' winning Gold Bullion

Jungle Deuce has taken out Albion Park's Gold Bullion, claiming his second Group 1 title in as many weeks for Forbes trainer Raymond Smith. It makes a sizzling seven wins in the past seven starts starting at Dubbo before Christmas and including two Wentworth Park victories on top of four at Albion Park. "It was a great race, he did a great job - he's in great form," Smith said. "The owners are having a ball." Jungle Deuce, wearing the number 2, was the favourite heading into the $200,000 to the winner race. He got a solid start and was positioned behind the leader as they headed around the back corner and into the straight. Louis Rumble only had to veer away from the inside rail and the Deuce was ready to pounce, flying up the inside and racing away as they came home in 29.71 seconds. Kooringa Lucy was making her bid but the Forbes-trained sprinter was still too fast at the finish line. "The box helped," Smith acknowledged. "In these big races you need the box but he used it. He set himself up well and he used it." Trainer and owners, there on the night to cheer him on, couldn't be more thrilled. The victory, hot on the heels of his Paws of Thunder success, brings the Deuce's earnings to about $650,000. The team's sights are now set on the Rookie Rebel with another road trip - south this time - to Melbourne coming up.

