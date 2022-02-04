A man has been charged following a joint-agency investigation into the alleged importation of illegal firearm parts in the state's Central West. Last month, officers attached to Central West Police District and the Australian Border Force (ABF) commenced an investigation into the importation of firearm parts across NSW, after ABF officers detected a consignment that had arrived from the United States of America on Sunday January 2. Following extensive inquiries, a joint-agency operation was conducted, with police searching two homes at Forbes from 6am Thursday. During the searches, police seized cannabis, cocaine, a flick knife and an electronic stun device. All items will undergo further examination. The 49-year-old man was arrested and taken to Forbes Police Station, where he was charged with import prohibited imports, three counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit. The man was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Forbes Local Court on Wednesday 23 March 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Man, 49, charged after investigation into importation of illegal firearm parts