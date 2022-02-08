Community gardens digging in to the new year

whats-on,

The Forbes Community Gardens committee has plenty to celebrate as they look back on their first year - albeit an extended term - as an incorporated body and forward to 2022. The Gardens hosted its AGM at the end of last year, with Denis Irvine taking on the role of president and Leo Curran vice president. Nina Crawford is secretary, Di Buckman treasurer, and committee members are Chris Scott, Noel Hocking, Gail Irvine, Ken Cormie and Heather Moore. Leo Curran, in his president's report to the meeting, said the Gardens' success over the past 20 months was testament to the commitment of the hardworking committee and other members. Mr Curran had been serving as president since the committee's inaugural leader, Chandra Iyer, had to step back due to business commitments. "In the early months of our incorporation the onset of COVID-19 began to impinge on our operation and we incurred the familiar ups and downs of closed gates and re-openings with appropriate protocols," he said. "It is a testament to the commitment of the hardworking committee and other members that gardens have been successfully maintained and many necessary infrastructure projects carried out as planned." Some of the highlights included site improvements, new raised garden beds, and propagation of trees for Forbes Shire Council and for Landcare. "Despite Covid-19, membership has continued in line with previous years," Mr Curran said. "For various reasons a few beds have been surrendered, only to be taken up by new members. "It is pleasing to see more families and younger members becoming involved. There is room for more members and it is to be hoped this trend continues." Mr Curran acknowledged the Gardens' many sponsors, casual donors and volunteers who have supplied materials, tools and services to help build the gardens up for the community benefit. "The Council has continued to maintain sponsorship of the Community Garden through a very generous licence agreement, and with annual financial support from its budget," he said. "The Community Garden is indebted to Council for its support." Forbes Riverside Community Gardens opens Monday to Saturday from 9am to 11am, weather and availability of volunteers permitting. Just look for the big yellow Open Sign. Members have been busy preparing our community beds for Autumn vegie seedling planting as it is the right time to get ready for winter crops. They have the following seedlings for sale: brassicas such as cauliflower, sugar loaf cabbage and broccoli plus onions both red and brown, kale, silverbeet and chard.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/9cb1fa04-55b4-4acc-adbe-b0f9ea7058ab.JPG/r0_229_4496_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Community gardens digging in to the new year