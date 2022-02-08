Zannes breaks through to win golf Monthly Medal

By Short Putt On Saturday the weather was sunny, with an occasional stiff breeze that ensured some challenging playing conditions. But it was a day which the golfers enjoyed and took advantage of. The Saturday competition was the February Monthly Medal, sponsored by Terry Bros Carpets. A field of 84 players enjoyed the conditions and with significant effort by all earned their refreshments in the 'Golfie' at the end. The A-Grade Medal went to John Zannes, with a nett 67. He was beaten into runner-up last month thinking he had in his grasp but was pipped by a course record score. This time he started slowly, then from the 8th hole onwards he played par-golf, finishing the back-9 on 36. Runner-up was Steve Betland with 70 nett. His game was kick-started by a '2' on the 3rd hole, from where he threatened birdie on every hole to finish with a 33-35 scratch score. The B-Grade provided the best score of the day, a 65 nett posted by Tom Toohey. Tom admitted to being nervous at first, playing alongside Head Pro Adam. But he settled into his rhythm on the back-9 and finished that on 38. Runner-up was Peter Barnes, who was well pleased with his 69 nett. He also was slow to start but then gained his rhythm through the back-9. An unfortunate bogey, double-bogey finish spoilt his day a little. The C-Grade was also very competitive, show casing some battlers and some new talent. Frank Hanns has been an early 'clubhouse leader' on many occasions recently, and this time he sat one shot ahead of playing partner Brian Clarke, hoping that this would be the day. Frank had a steady score all day with a 47-47 split that included one par. Brian also had a steady day, with 47-48 and a couple of pars and a birdie. Unfortunately some untimely double-bogeys in the last few holes cost him dearly, and handed Frank the medal. The ball sweep went to 75 nett on count back, going to: 70 - T Morgan; 71 - B Chandler, M Roylance, S Sallaway, R Murray; 72 - G Falvey, T Griffiths, R Webb, R Smith; 73 - J Hamilton, C Hanrahan, B Tooth; 74 - H Callaghan, N Duncan, J van Opynen, R Harrison, J Betland, S Grallelis; 75 - A Demidjuk, P Pymont, C Alley, J Dobell, M Spice. The visitors included - J van Opynen, R Hamilton, B Howard, M Green from Parkes and G Hopkins (Merewether GC). The NTP's went to - 9th: J Zannes; 18th: S Sallaway, neither of whom converted. They were both the only ones to be recorded on the sheets. There were only five 2's, with none scored in C-grade. Both the 1st hole and 18th holes were 'two-less'. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Steve Betland who played his shot to 30 cms proximity. His playing partners accused him of being careless in missing a hole-in-one. He was well inside the next nearest hopeful who sat at 3.55 metres. Course management, identified as being able to put your shots in specific positions to avoid trouble or get the best approach to the green, is recognised as being one of the building stones of a good score. A good example of this was shown by Head Pro Adam, who finally broke his back-9 curse. He managed seven 4's, two 3's and no bogeys to shoot 2-under and achieve his personal milestone at long last. His previous good round totals have been built on a low front-9 score with par or worse being the back-9 score. Put the two together and we may have a new course record. Others may not have demonstrated their best course management. Josh Coulthurst played his approach to the 11th green, but unfortunately the wind and some mis-direction saw his ball finish up near the fence adjacent to the Ladies 7th tee. Harry Callaghan shot himself in the foot with triple bogeys on both the 8th and 9th, resulting from unsatisfactory course management. And then there are plain mishaps. The 15th water pond grabbed the ball of Scott Kirkman, playing his second shot from a handy spot on the fairway. Scott was sure there was something wrong with the club. And Stevie G played his usual lay-up shot to the water, but was amazed to see his ball bobble over the rise and into the water. It was obviously pushed along by the wind. This also happened to Graham Newport. George Falvey returned to comp golf after a long absence due to Saturday work commitments. He had forgotten the layout of the course, as he approached the 13th green from beside the water hole on the 5th hole near the Workshop shed. How his 13th tee shot flew against the wind to that spot is a mystery. There were some successes. Al Rees returned to an 18-hole event after an absence due to illness, and acquitted himself well despite not breaking '100'. His score was not the worst in the group. Barry Parker demonstrated how to bounce a club after playing a shot, something the circus industry may be interested in. And an unrecognised success was claimed by Brian Clarke. He was off the 15th green, with his playing partners already on the green and scanning their putts. Brian chipped onto the green, watched as his ball ran behind the feet of one player and dropped into the hole for a birdie. His playing mates could not understand his joy, as none of them had seen the shot, and were in disbelief until he pulled the ball out of the hole. Peter Grayson claimed a huge success. For the first time he managed to get two cards through the scanner device without any errors, and to record the score correctly. Those who know Peter will recognise the patience he has shown every week through his many unsuccessful attempts. On Saturday, six Ladies participated in a ball comp Stableford event. Jenny Hubbard showed good form with 33 points, ahead of Lindy Pollock on 30 points. On Sunday Forbes GC hosted the Mens CWDGA Pennant competition. Five clubs were represented, with 80 players participating. Whilst three Forbes teams as hosts had the bye, the Div 4 team joined the other participating clubs, comprising Bathurst, Dubbo, Parkes and Wellington. All players complimented the course and enjoyed a barbecue lunch at the completion of their matches. The Div-4 team started the Forbes ball rolling with a 3-2 win over Dubbo. Steve Grallelis (2-up), Richard Smith (5-4) and Graham Newport (2-up) had wins, while Les Little finished early in his match. Bruce Chandler enjoyed the conditions so much he extended his match to an extra hole, but lost on the 19th. The next round will be played in Bathurst, with all Forbes teams participating. Here is the news: The Junior Golf Sessions run by Head Pro Adam on Thursdays are very popular. Give him a call at the Pro Shop if you have a child interested in these sessions. There will also be classes once school starts. Adam reminds us of the Callaway Equipment Demo day set for 24 Feb, and also advises of a TaylorMade day being organised for March. Plenty of new 'goodies' to try out. Many of you would be aware that our new Greenkeeper, Jack Elliott has commenced work. If you see him on the course wave out and welcome him to the Club. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 12th Feb, the Mens comp is an 18-hole Stableford, sponsored by Troy Howe Electrical. Ladies are welcome to compete in this event. Sun 13 Feb has a Stableford Medley. Parkes golfers Graham Cooke and Peter Boschman took the quinella in last week's veterans golf competition played on their home course. Cooke was in fine form to put together a well compiled 41 points for the 18 holes and had a point to spare over Boschman who shone on his debut in the twin-town vet's competition. In fact the rounds by Cooke and Boschman paved the way for Parkes to rebound from the previous week's big loss to Forbes in the twin-town shield, scoring 213 points to 207. Thirty-two players faced the starter in what were near perfect conditions. Nearest-to-pins were a clean sweep to Parkes with Nym Dziuba and John Dwyer winning the A and B grades respectively on the fourth hole and Roy Bell and Graham Cooke the closest on the 11th hole. The ball sweep went to 34 points with the winners as follows: 37 points - Les Little (F), 35 - Barry Parker (F), 34 - Peter Barnes, Ted Morgan and Andrew Grierson (F) and Cath Kelly and Wayne Parker (P). Parkes' Vince Kelly won the encouragement award. Vets golf today over 18 holes here in Forbes, noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start. Tuesday social 12 hole competition organiser Geoff Drane made a good point over the weekend when he stated that the morning walk every Tuesday hitting the little white ball is open to all commenting that last week former club champion Shane Sallaway and junior Reggie Murray played. "That's what we have in mind, a social hit open to all, good and not good golfers, young and old, male and female. So if you want a hit, and in excellent company, come on over from around 9am and I can guarantee you will get a game. No pressure except enjoy," he said. Last week 24 played with ambo Neal Herbert showing his best Eugowra form to win with 31 points while next best was Shane Sallaway who enjoyed a birdie or four scoring 26 points from Ted Morgan, Barry Parker and Lawrence O'Connor next all on 25 points. See you Tuesday. For further details on all golf contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554.

Zannes breaks through to win golf Monthly Medal