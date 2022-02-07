multimedia, photos-and-video,

More little locals begin their big school journey this week, with our photographer heading to the school gates at St Laurence's and Forbes Public School to catch up with families on this milestone day. It can be a day of mixed emotions but we wish them all the very best - as well as their school communities and families as everyone navigates the extra requirements around COVID-19 this school year. Our regular annual Captains and Kinders special feature is coming, but if you'd like to add a first day photo to this gallery please email renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au or message our Facebook page. We'd love to see more of your smiling faces!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/57819c5d-54a9-4fe7-a8f6-cc6596d56a4b.JPG/r0_256_5028_3097_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Big day as more Forbes kinders begin school journey