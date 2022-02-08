This week's sales at the Central West Livestock Exchange, with market information provided by Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service. Numbers lifted this sale and quality was fair. There was a good offering of feeder cattle penned along with the better finished types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. Yearling steers to feed lifted 15c/kg. Medium weights sold from 524c to 620c with heavyweights ranging from 490c to 596c/kg. The few finished lines to processors ranged in price from 466c to 550c/kg. The heifer portion to processors sold from 40c to 590c/kg. The plainer types to feed lifted 12c to receive from 540c to 601c for medium weights and 460c to 543c/kg for the heavier end. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 435c to 490c with grown heifers reaching 465c/kg. Cows also followed the dearer trend lifting 10c with heavy 3 and 4 score receiving from 354c to 385c/kg. Numbers fell this sale though quality remained similar to the previous week. There was another excellent offering of export and heavy lambs available along with the plainer types. The usual buyers were present and competing in an easier market. Trade weight lambs slipped $5 to $7/head with lambs 20-24kg selling from $178 to $214/head. Heavy lambs were back $5 with those to 26kg ranging in price from $210 to $231/head. Heavy export lambs were firm to $2 easier on a superb offering. Prices ranged from $223 to $298/head. Carcase prices averaged 790c to 830c/kg. Mutton quality continue to be mixed with Merinos making up the majority. Merino ewes sold from $132 to $209 with crossbreds receiving from $150 to $194/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5f669de6-32b9-411a-bfd5-07c0a938a0e9.jpg/r1_243_773_679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dearer market greets bigger cattle yarding