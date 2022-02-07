Bowlers roll up for North v South

whats-on,

Saturday bowls is on the horizon with scheduled games set down for competition and open to players of all ability. There is a reward for all, having a game of bowls in the sport which lasts a lifetime. First on the agenda is the challenge of the magnificent talents from the North taking on the slick movement of players from South of Lake Forbes set down for Saturday February 19. Starting at 1pm the 'big' prize is naturally bragging rights. Get your nomination in now. The following week, February 26, is Presentation Day with bowls from 9.30am followed by a barbecue lunch. For the basement price of $10 this is the ideal time to play then congratulate all our winners from the last season. Saturday March 5 is the Don Schatz Memorial from 10am with nominations called from 9am. Play will be teams of three, $25 per person which includes a BBQ lunch. Also on the horizon is the Easter Carnival, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15, 16 and 17. This is one of the majors for the 'Bowlie' and well worth taking part. Cost is $75 per player in pairs, $75 in fours while triples have no charge. While the above are scheduled games there is social competition play every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning while the greens are open to family/friends for social outings. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499. Last week Wednesday organiser Trevor Currey welcomed three visitors which included Garry Reilly from the North Coast who teamed with lead Bill O'Connell and skip Barry Shine to be card draw winners for the day. They ran out 17-13 winners over Alvin Hayes from Batlow who led for regular Eugowra visitor Max Vincent and skip Lindsay Willding in a game lasting 16 ends. After eight the winners led 8-4 only to be behind 13-9 after 14. Eight on the last two ends got the 'bickies'. Another game of triples, this time over 14 ends, was just as close with Geoff Coles, Cherie Vincent and Bill Adams running out 20-18 winners over Noel Jolliffe, Michael Coles and Sid Morris. The winners also had to finish strong after being slightly behind 6-7 at 'oranges' highlighted by a six on the final end for victory. Closer was the 13-12 win by Fred Vogelsang and Cliff Nelson over David Williams and Tony Bratton in a game lasting18 ends. Only a few shots separated the pairs all game. After nine it was 6-5 to the winners. John Hides from Batlow led for Alf Davies to win 23-20 over Laurie Spackman and Paul Doust in 22 ends. Another game decided late with the score 10-12 against the winners who then won the last six ends 12-0. In the last game Ray Dunstan and Scott McKellar won 21-15 in 20 ends over Trevor Currey and Lyall Strudwick after leading 11-8 after 10. Another combination to dominate late winning the last four ends 6-0. In-club Flint St Butchery winners, John Gorton and Paul Doust.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/8b38000a-14db-4f0e-8890-f362962be548.jpg/r1029_928_3456_2299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bowlers roll up for North v South