Sign up to be part of Clean Up Australia Day 2022 in Forbes

Forbes residents are urged to get in early and sign up for Australia's largest community-based environmental event, Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday March 6. The opening of volunteer registrations comes after lockdowns and changed habits fuelled a significant increase in household waste. The last two years have seen significant increases in single-use plastics, alongside unprecedented numbers of face masks, takeaway coffee cups, and food packaging littering our footpaths, parks, and waterways. Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM, says it's more important than ever to protect Forbes' unique environment by stepping up on Clean Up Australia Day. "The environment is still experiencing the impact of the pandemic," Cr Miller said. "Our habits changed during COVID and most of these haven't been kind to the environment. "Surges in online shopping, meal delivery services, and the use of disposable face masks and coffee cups, mean the environment is feeling the after-effects of the pandemic in ways not seen before. "I encourage volunteers to sign up early to show their commitment to improving our most precious environment." Mayor Miller says registration is easy and all community-based participants receive a free Clean-Up kit containing gloves, bags, and other resources, with packs for individuals, families, or groups available. "Clean Up Australia Day is the opportunity to do some good for our Shire - to roll up our sleeves, get out there and take action," Cr Miller said. "Signing up now means you're making a pledge to protect not only Forbes' environment but join the movement to protect Australia's environment too. "Together, we can make a meaningful, long-lasting difference to the parks, beaches, rivers, and pathways near us." If you can't join a Clean-Up, you can make a donation to Clean Up Australia. One hundred per cent of funds raised through donations are allocated to the provision of educational resources and clean-up materials provided free of charge to the community, school, and youth groups across the nation, all year round. To register or donate, please visit cleanup.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/3e7d1128-4306-414d-a40d-293c4e550e25.jpg/r0_88_3216_1905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sign up to be part of Clean Up Australia Day 2022 in Forbes