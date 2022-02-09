U3A launches 2022 program, opens doors to more Forbes locals

whats-on,

The Forbes Chapter of the University of the third Age (U3A) has leapt into the new year with a freshly rejuvenated Management Committee and an interesting list of activities and speakers. Formerly known as Forbes Seniors, apart from a change of name they have also changed the entry criteria for membership to welcome people of any age who work less than 25 hours a week to join. Membership is $15 for the year. The motto and philosophy are "Let Learning enrich our Lives" but does not involve any formal classes or exams. Courses and speakers involve members of the local community sharing their knowledge and expertise on a range of subjects. They have outings and travel in their activities when COVID-19 restrictions and risks permit. Physical activities are encouraged in the form of gentle exercises such as Tai chi and croquet. A fantastic feature of the chapter is the Seniors' Choir under the tutelage of Elaine Huckel, and who play an important part in the Seniors Concert each year held in the Town Hall. The choir is always seeking new members. Visit the website for more information and contact details and to see our latest newsletter and list of activities at https://forbes.u3anet.org.au/ The next General Meeting will be held on Tuesday February 15 at 1:30pm at the Uniting Church Hall where the courses and activities for the next six months will be presented, followed by tea and coffee and biscuits.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/e4783604-1fa4-4daa-acd1-257331c339d8.jpg/r4_0_1673_943_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg