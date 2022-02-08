Cricket 14s triumphant in Cowra

Forbes Under 14s travelled to Cowra on Sunday to take on the newly formed combination of Cowra / West Wyalong, who should be congratulated on working hard to join to continue to provide rep level cricket for their kids. Forbes won the toss and batted and were unrelenting from the start. An outstanding opening 71 run stand between rep players Tom Glasson (32) and Triston Ross (37) only dismissed trying to up the ante before pending retirement, put Forbes on the front foot. This was a position that was not compromised for the remainder of the game, and further re-enforced by a dominant innings from No3 Joe Nicholson (32). Whilst Forbes lost wickets in clumps, once these batsmen were in the sheds, a fine knock from the vastly improved Harry McDonald 19 and another sturdy innings from Marcus Hardy 11 not out, kept the momentum going, with all batsmen contributing to partnerships that didn't allow Cowra/WWyalong any ability to see their way back into the game. For Cowra Bryant (2 for 6) halted the middle order and Howarth 3 for 17, though expensive, removed McDonald and cleaned up the lower order. Forbes batters should be congratulated for showing some maturity to steady their innings when they did lose wickets in pairs and re-setting to keep their innings moving. Cowra lost opener Duclos run out early with the score at 5, before familiar names Blackstock (14) and Bryant (19) took them to 30, before Forbes bowlers clicked. Blackstock fell to Hardy (1 for 10 off 3) and Glasson 1-7 off 3) removed Bryant before Tom Greenhill (2 for 1 off 3 overs) opened up the Cowra tail with a fine spell of bowling, using his height to his advantage. It then became the Luke Beasley show as he took 4 for 6 off 3 overs to get those parents keen for an early afternoon packing the picnic set away. In between Tyler Jelbart 1 for 0 off his only over and Joe Nicholson 1-17 off 6) also took wickets, before Ross swept to his second stumping off Bealsey in fine afternoon for him personally. Cowra / West Wyalong dismissed for 55, Forbes winners by 109 runs.

