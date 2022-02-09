Tours, partners' program all part of exciting 2022 Rural Women's Gathering plans

whats-on,

Hi Landcarers, The NSW Rural Women's Gathering Committee are thrilled to be launching their Workshop/Tour options and the Partners' Program this Friday, February 11! We have been very fortunate to have Peter Norris as part of our Gathering Committee. He will be assisting us during the weekend to make sure that the Partners' Program is running on schedule. The Saturday Partners' Program has been brought together with the assistance of Phil Gray from Walkers AgnVet. Leaving from Town Hall, the group will head to HE Silos for a tour of the facility, they have a farm visit, lunch at Trundle and a presentation from Fiona Aveyard of Outback Lamb! The tour will then have the opportunity to be shown through Westonfence and check out this fabulous recycling technology happening on our doorstep. Each of these businesses will be profiled on our social media in the weeks ahead. We have so much to share and would encourage women (and partners) to get in early to book their spot. We will have the partner's program open to local's who just want to be part of the tour. In addition to the Partner's Program going online, we are also launching our Workshop options! We are thrilled to have a wonderful line up of workshops available on Saturday afternoon of our program (2 April), including: Some will have an additional cost associated with them, but many will be free as part of the Rural Women's Gathering registration. This is a wonderful opportunity for our local women young and old to learn a skill or just take in the sights of Forbes and surrounds. A perfect opportunity to spend some time with your mum or daughter, sister or friend over the weekend. For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare

