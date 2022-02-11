behindthegavel, theland, auctioneer, stockagents

Like any "young bloke" learning the craft, Luke Whitty started his stock agent career doing the hard yards in the saleyards before taking on the reigns behind the gavel. Luke grew up on his family farm at Gooloogong on the Lachlan River, where he was encouraged to get an apprenticeship. He decided a career working with livestock would be his chosen path. Luke started with Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co at Forbes 25 years ago (then known as Kevin Miller and Co) as a trainee before becoming a shareholder and director in the business in 2008. "I started like any young bloke doing saleyard work and learning all of that stuff, a bit of auctioneering here and there to help build my portfolio to becoming an agent," Luke said. "Once I started I got a real buzz for the industry." He became involved in the young auctioneer competition back in 1999 and 2000 where he went onto to take out the state and national title. "It was a big helping hand for a young bloke in your career to get on a stage like that and put yourself in the spotlight," he said. "It was good advertising and the networking that comes with that is priceless." He said meeting people and clients as well as growing your own business was one of the best things about the job. "It's not an easy industry to conquer, a lot of work goes into building your cliental, your portfolio and learning to be professional at the job," he said. "You need to work hard at it but there is a lot of opportunity. "I have trained a fair few young people over the years, we have six trainees now including my 17-year-old son Jack who is following in my footsteps. "Seeing young people want to have a go at the auctioneering path and conquer the job is extremely satisfying because it's a great career path to follow." Related reading: When asked how the industry had changed in more than two decades, he said there was a massive difference. "Back then it was all saleyard orientated and then we saw probably about 15 years ago a big change where there was a lot directed at feedlot and meatworks, which took a lot of stock out of the saleyards. "Then 10 years ago we started seeing online selling, which is a whole different world of marketing and reach. "And it's something that is not going to go away, it's going to get bigger and stronger, which will be beneficial for both the vendor and buyer." With livestock prices high, he said the industry was looking positive with many job opportunities for young people wanting to make a career as an agent. "I don't think the job will go back to those days where you sold stud bulls and rams just above fat value," he said. "Those days are over and people see there is a reason and commonsense behind paying better money for stud stock sire that will take your progeny to better markets. "Especially when you sell on the platforms we are selling on if they have bloodline attached to the progeny you are selling then it's smart marketing." Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co services a large area in central and western NSW selling out of three centres at Forbes, Yass and Carcoar. It is increasing its seed stock following now selling for a number of leading studs in the region. Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116415860/0712e015-6d7d-44cd-b0ba-491c38def61b.png/r4_82_1592_979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg