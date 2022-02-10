Forbes Little Athletics brings home gold, gold, gold from regional carnival

Just look at those smiles! Those are the happy faces of kids who smashed their PBs, punched above their weight at a regional level, and cheered each other on every step and jump of the way. Eighteen members of Forbes Little Athletics competed in the Region 3 carnival in Dubbo on the weekend and the club couldn't be prouder of them. They've brought home about 25 medals between them and seven competitors have qualified to compete at the NSW championships. Laura Chudleigh has qualified for State in no less than four disciplines: her 200m race, long jump, triple jump and shot put. Andy McMahon also has four berths at NSW: he won his long jump and placed second in 100m, 200m and high jump. Beau Wheeldon and Ruby Coote have qualified to represent the region in their respective 100m and 200m races Jackson Beaudin brought home gold in the 1500m and silver in the 800m to secure two State races Max Ridge will represent the region in javelin and long jump; Tilly DeMamiel has qualified in her 70m race. Other Forbes Little Athletics members to compete and achieve in Dubbo were Laine Jackson, Koden Jackson, Logan McMahon, Makenzi Dixon, Holly Buckenhofer, Peta Allen, Matthew Brunt, Alani Brunt, Charlie DeMamiel, Annabelle Maslin and Jess Tudgey. Even more than their success, the club's parent committee members were delighted with the athletes' support for one another: whenever the kids weren't competing themselves they were scanning the grounds for their club colours to go cheer one another on. Forbes Little Athletics is a friendly, family club with parent coaches leading the kids through club nights each week. The regional carnival hosted 450 competitors from the Under 7s age group up; State is open to successful competitors from the Under 9s age group. It was a huge weekend, with Forbes Little Athletics president Wendy Chudleigh working throughout as long jump official for the meet. Forbes Little Athletics only hosted its first club night of Term 1 on Tuesday, but the team members had been training through the holidays as well. Their commitment well and truly paid off, and they've now got a month to further prepare for State at Homebush on March 19 and 20. Forbes Little Athletics club nights are at Botanical Gardens from 5.30pm on Tuesdays through Term 1 and Term 4.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/d44b49d1-a262-499d-9949-f697b1c99e39.JPG/r0_229_4496_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes Little Athletics brings home gold, gold, gold from regional carnival