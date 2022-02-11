Hundreds of kids and many local families have been part of Forbes Little Athletics across the past three decades, and the club is seeking to connect with some of them. The current committee is refreshing its constitution, says president Wendy Chudleigh, and they're looking for any life members who have been appointed. They're not aware of any at this point in time, so they would love to hear from anyone who is a life member or who knows of life members to ensure they are acknowledged. Wendy and the committee are also calling on any past secretaries or committee members who have club records at home to unearth them. While electronic records and results are kept now, it wasn't always the case and many families have had a hand in taking care of club paperwork. Wendy and the team would love to hear from anyone who can help. You can email forbeslittleathletics@gmail.com; reach out to the Forbes Little Athletics Facebook page or phone Kylie on 0438 674 496.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/220e89b5-03fd-45d8-a8ed-a2161eb53274.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes Little Athletics seeks records, life members