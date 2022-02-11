Riders jump into 2022 with Forbes Pony Club's first rally, presentation day

multimedia, photos-and-video,

Cooler summer weather saw excellent attendance at the first Forbes Pony Club rally day this year, with more than 20 riders participating. President Gary Tomlinson was thrilled with the roll up that included riders of all ages. "Rally days are a great way to build riders skills, and for them to have fun and make new friends," Mr Tomlinson said. "We broke riders into four groups and worked through activities such as basic drills, bending, dressage, obstacle exercises, safety tips and finished with the flag race and some six bar jumping. "It was great to see some big smiles on faces as members mastered the activities of the day." The event also featured the presentation of the 2021 Pony Club awards recognising significant achievements of members for the year. Former president Laurie Norris explained that many of the trophies awarded were very special, acknowledging past riders who had contributed to Forbes Pony Club in the past - with some awards having a 60-year history. Mr Norris went on to say how proud he was of the success of these riders. This year's major awards winners were Tara Matthews, Holly Purcival, Tess Worland, Jemma Hodder and Jake Tomlinson (joint), Chelsie Farmer and Liz Wright (joint) and Freya Hooper. The club would like to remind everyone that Pony Club is open to everyone wanting to learn horsemanship skills in a safe and friendly environment. Memberships are open now and to enquire please contact Forbes Pony Club via Facebook or Instagram or by emailing forbesponyclub@gmail.com

