Jockeys add an international flavour to Bedgerabong meeting

Bedgerabong Picnic races will have an international flavour on Saturday with Anaelle Gangotena and Leandro Ribeiro both riding at the meeting. Anaelle at age 10 came from her home country Ecuador to Australia and has since become a trackwork rider for leading Canberra stables and more recently a successful jockey at Picnic race meetings. Anaelle (22) joined the circuit last year and despite the shortened season due to COVID restrictions has already ridden 11 winners. In the $10,000 Total Wear Solutions Bedgerabong Picnic Cup (1400 metres) Anaelle Gangotena will ride Keep Me Posted for Canberra trainer Doug Gorrel while her other rides for the Gorrel stable are Georgian Court, Fell's Hero, Sestina and Sheeza Menzies. Leandro Ribeiro rode more than 100 winners as a professional jockey in the country of his birth Brazil before working for high profile stables in England. Following his move to Australia, Ribeiro (37) has been a full time trackwork rider in Sydney and since joining the Picnic circuit in 2020 has ridden 26 winners. Many of his winners have come from the Connie Greig stable and last season they combined to finish second to On A Promise in the $50,000 NSW Picnic Championship Final at Coonamble with the veteran mare Malibu Stacy. Connie Greig has booked Leandro Ribeiro for Get Up Alby in the Cup while his other rides for the Dubbo based trainer are Benoni and Call Me Trinity. Talented young rider Will Stanley is soon to join the professional ranks as an apprentice jockey with Bathurst trainer Paul Theobald and Bedgerabong is likely to be one of his final meetings at the Picnics. Last year at Bedgerabong the then 17-year-old Stanley at his first ride in a race won the opening event on the Wanda Ings, Bathurst trained Dot The Eye and later in the day won the Cup on Song One for Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon. Bookings for Will Stanley on Saturday are for Eyeline, Jamella, Linden Tree and Grigio and Naoko in the Cup. Brent Evans who rode Group winners at major carnivals in Melbourne and Brisbane about 10 years ago is top class and will ride Caszar in the Total Wear Solutions Bedgerabong Picnic Cup for Forbes trainer Barry Molloy. Caszar has the 71.5kg top weight to carry but has a good record at TAB meetings and before a spell finished third behind the highly rated gallopers Wild Rocket and From The Bush in the Narromine Cup. Meanwhile, Nyngan trainer Rodney Robb will give Emily Waters from Tumbarumba the chance to ride her career first winner when she handles Rogue Runner in the feature sprint, the 800 metres Daniel Ball Transport Clearview Bracelet Handicap. Resuming from a spell, Rogue Runner has a massive 75 kg handicap which will be partly offset by an allowance for Emily Waters who has only had three rides to date. Rogue Runner has a record of eight wins and 20 placings and over $150,000 prizemoney with the most recent win being two starts back at Alice Springs in the Northern Territory in August. A crowd of 2,000 is expected at the beautiful Bedgerabong racecourse west of Forbes with the first race scheduled for 1.30pm. The meeting is a ticketed event with no tickets sold at the gate. Book your spot through 123tix.com.au Fashions on the Field categories for 2022 are: Judging will commence after Race 2. Please make your way to the stage next to the bar for initial judging. Final judging and the winners presentation will be held immediately after Race 3 on the track. Listen for announcements throughout the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4bf067c0-168f-48de-a4f1-ac8a872b5a7f.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg