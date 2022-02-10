Man on 24 charges after break-ins, property offences in Forbes
A man has been charged with 24 offences relating to break-ins and property-related offences in Forbes.
Police say a number of aggravated break and enters, malicious damage, stealings and other property offences were reported in Forbes between Thursday January 13 and Tuesday, February 8.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have been investigating.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 24-year-old man on a bus in Dawson Street, Forbes, about 12.30pm Wednesday.
The man has been charged with:
- Enter enclosed land without lawful excuse (eight counts)
- Enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier (three counts)
- Larceny value (three counts)
- Aggravated commit serious indictable offence in dwelling-people there (four counts)
- Break and enter house steal
- Stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm
- Destroy or damage property
- Carry cutting weapon upon apprehension, and
- Destroy or damage property.
He was refused police bail to appear at Parkes Local Court.
