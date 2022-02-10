A man has been charged with 24 offences relating to break-ins and property-related offences in Forbes. Police say a number of aggravated break and enters, malicious damage, stealings and other property offences were reported in Forbes between Thursday January 13 and Tuesday, February 8. Officers attached to Central West Police District have been investigating. Following inquiries, police arrested a 24-year-old man on a bus in Dawson Street, Forbes, about 12.30pm Wednesday. The man has been charged with: He was refused police bail to appear at Parkes Local Court. IN OTHER POLICE NEWS: Man, 49, charged after investigation into illegal firearm importation

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/a5fcc7df-6089-483c-a5ef-6ed60a49cd19.jpg/r8_0_3256_1835_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man on 24 charges after break-ins, property offences in Forbes