Support 'overwhelming' as Bedgerabong hosts 2022 picnic race day

Bedgerabong put on a fantastic party on Saturday and race goers were more than ready to show their appreciation, snapping up tickets and turning out in droves. The grounds were immaculately presented - an incredible tribute to a hard-working committee from a rural community that has had more than its share of challenges with prolonged flooding through harvest this summer. In response, they've been overwhelmed by the support from the community and the business community. Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club president Nathan Clarke says it's been "overwhelming". "We're blown away," he said on Monday. The business community's support was so incredible this year that every single sponsorship the club could offer was snapped up. Brand new Cup sponsors in Total Wear Solutions came on board, and even in the process of presenting the Cup asked if they could sign up for the main event for another two years. Clarke described his response as "gobsmacked" but expressed the team's appreciation again for their generosity - and for the generosity of every sponsor at every level who made the day possible. He also paid tribute to the hard-working committee, some of whom have been serving for years and even generations. "They're an unbelievable bunch of people," Clarke said, adding he doesn't take the honour of serving as club president lightly. "Year in, year out, they turn up, they don't look for praise, the job gets done. "It's a privilege to be part of such a great committee and community." Once again, race goers dressed to the nines and Fashions on the Field winners took home generous prizes from Myer. Clarke thanked all race goers for their support of the day, and their cooperation with the need for COVID-safe measures as the evening progressed. The crowd dug deep to support the auction, with the president's tie fetching $800 thanks to a generous Forbes buyer. "That all goes back into the club ... and will be utilised to improve the grounds and keep making it better," Clarke said. With all eyes on the track for some great racing across a six-race program - read Col Hodges' racing wrap-up here - Clarke acknowledged the efforts of the racing teams that attended. "A big thank you to all the owners and trainers," he said. Of course, the job's not over for the club when the crowds go home. The committee rolled up their sleeves again for the pack up - and there's an additional thanks to Boys to the Bush this year. The crew jumped on board and collected bottles and cans from the site so those can be recycled. Congratulations to all involved on a terrific day! Keen to be part of it? The Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club welcomes eager new volunteers. If you liked what you saw on Saturday and were interested in being part of the crew in future, reach out to Nathan or to the club through their Facebook page because they'll be planning another great event before you know it.

Support 'overwhelming' as Bedgerabong hosts 2022 picnic race day